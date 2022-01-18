Monday Night Celebrates Dry-Ish January With Lay Low

At 3.2% ABV, Lay Low is designed for you to Slay IPA All Day.

ATLANTA, GA. – Achieving your health goals and enjoying a beer don’t have to be at odds with one another. As frequent craft beer drinkers who also want to look good naked, Monday Night Brewing created Lay Low: a 90 calorie, 3.2% ABV IPA that tastes delicious and is the ideal post workout chug.

While the commitment to your New Year’s fitness goals is still fresh, your local brewery is here to douse you in liquid encouragement. The name of the game? Aim High, Lay Low.

Lay Low is dry hopped with Citra, Idaho 7, and Sultana, creating the oh-so-classic citrusy notes of an IPA. “Typically, when you set out to make a low-calorie, low-alcohol craft beer, it turns out watery and bland—which makes sense, because water also happens to be low-calorie and low-alcohol,” says Brewmaster Peter Kiley. “We struck the ideal balance of flavorful and sessionability.”

Since Lay Low debuted in 2020, Monday Night has practiced Aim High, Lay Low as a dry-ish January ritual, but this year, they’re partnering with actual real life fitness buffs to bring a whole new physical component to the initiative. (Up until recently, Monday Night thought burpees were what you called those long, gurgly burps you get after drinking too much beer. They’ve decided to stay in their lane and call upon professionals.)

As such, Monday Night is partnering with On Running, West Stride, Run Social, Orange Theory, and Vesta Movement for Aim High, Lay Low this year. Here’s the deal:

Purchase a pair of On Running shoes at West Stride running store through February and receive a $10 Monday Night gift card.

When you pick up a 6-pack anywhere Monday Night is sold in Metro Atlanta throughout January, look out for a chance to win a pair of On Running shoes in celebration of Aim High, Lay Low. No purchase necessary.

Sample Lay Low as the official beer of the 2022 Run Social race series. Run Social is renowned for their events that combine exercise with exciting events in the community.

Participants of Orange Theory’s Dri-Tri challenge at South Buckhead and Howell Mill locations will receive a swag bag of Lay Low goodies and a grand prize for winners.

Sweat Sundays kick off January 9 at Monday Night’s West Midtown taproom. Every Sunday in January, Vesta Movement will offer free classes in kickboxing and HIIT at Monday Night West Midtown. Afterwards, all participants will receive a free Lay Low, which happens to have less calories than your favorite sports drink and tastes a heck of a lot better.

Try Lay Low at any of our taprooms for your dry-ish January fix.

Lay Low is available in bottle shops, grocery stores, bars and restaurants across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. “It’s one of those beers you want to keep stocked in the fridge,” Kiley adds. “It has plenty of hop aroma and flavor, but you won’t feel full after having a few.”

That kind of reads like a challenge, no? Whatever your goals may be, Monday Night looks forward to another Aim High, Lay Low new year kickoff. Get after it and slay IPA all day.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a small Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations. Find out more about its award-winning selection of beers at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.