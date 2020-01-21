Monday Night Brewing to Release Lay Low Low-Calorie IPA

ATLANTA — Hitting the market on January 24, Lay Low, a new year-round brand from Monday Night Brewing, clocks in at 3.2% ABV and only 90 calories — and here’s the kicker — actually tastes like an IPA.

We know what you’re thinking. “Oh great. Another low calorie craft beer. Super original, guys.” But hear us out on this one. As frequent craft beer drinkers ourselves, we wanted to create a low calorie, low ABV beer that actually tasted delicious. “It turns out that’s pretty hard to achieve,” says co-founder Jonathan Baker, “but using science, dedication, and the spirit of the mighty tiger, we think we’ve finally nailed it.”

Lay Low is dry hopped with Citra, Idaho 7 and Sultana, creating the oh-so-original citrusy notes of a classic IPA. The finish is crisp, clean and dry—leaving you wanting another sip. Go ahead and treat yourself, because it’s just 90 calories. In the words of Monday Night, this beer is designed for you to SLAY IPA ALL DAY.

“Typically, when you set out to make a low-calorie, low-alcohol craft beer, it turns out watery and bland—which makes sense, because water also happens to be low-calorie and low-alcohol,” says Brewmaster Peter Kiley. “It took us almost a full year to get the recipe for Lay Low right, but we finally struck the ideal balance of flavorful and sessionable.”

Lay Low will soon be available in bottle shops, grocery stores, bars and restaurants across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Also look for special Lay Low events in the coming weeks. “It’s one of those beers you want to keep stocked in the fridge,” Kiley adds. “It has plenty of hop aroma and flavor, but you won’t feel full after having a few.”

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Monday Night Brewing will open its third location in Birmingham, Alabama in early 2020. Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.