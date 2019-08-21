Monday Night Brewing Releases Lundi IPA

ATLANTA – Monday Night Brewing is adding a new beer to its year-round lineup. Lundi is an elegant, soft, and exceedingly balanced India Pale Ale—the result of months of test batches, hop experiments, and sensory panels.

Pouring a slightly hazy, brilliant royal yellow, Lundi IPA (7.1% ABV, 55 IBU) has overwhelming aromas of fresh citrus. The first sip is juicy with a pleasant sweetness, thanks to the malt backbone of Pilsner, oats, and wheat. It squeezes in all the tangerine and grapefruit characteristics of Mosaic, Simcoe, and El Dorado hops, but with less of the bitterness commonly associated with bold IPAs.

“We strive to create beers that go well with weeknights—balanced, flavorful ales that pair well with food. Our brewers nailed that with Lundi,” said Monday Night Co-Founder Jonathan Baker. “The versatility of this beer means it pairs well with a charcuterie plate, a savory tortière, or chicken paillard. And it especially works with good conversation and great friends.”

As for the name? “We got into a fun, funky, French vibe in the planning, testing, and tasting stages. Since Lundi is French for Monday, we leaned into it and went full Francophile,” said Baker.

Over the next few months, Monday Night will feature Lundi in special events and festivals across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. They invite people to share fun pictures and videos while enjoying Lundi by using the hashtag #bonlundi.

Lundi is available in cans and on draft wherever Monday Night beers are sold.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen human relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Find out more about their award-winning selection of beers at mondaynightbrewing.com.