Monday Night Brewing Releases Fistful of Cake Stout

ATLANTA — Fistful of Cake, inspired by the classic French opera cake, is the latest Black Tie release from Monday Night Brewing.

The brewers started off with an imperial milk stout base, then added a budget-busting amount of vanilla beans and coffee. The result? A sweet, flavorful and balanced stout that wouldn’t be out of place paired with a chocolate dessert…or on its own.

“A lot of so-called ‘pastry stouts’ smack you in the face,” said brewmaster Peter Kiley. “With Fistful of Cake, you taste the coffee and vanilla to be sure, but you also get the roasty and sweet notes of the underlying beer.”

Monday Night Brewing’s Black Tie Series are small batch beers ranging from IPAs to sours to stouts. The Black Tie Series is designed to inspire and delight the nerdiest of craft beer nerds. Each label features local art unique to each beer.

Fistful of Cake debuted at Monday Night Brewing’s West Midtown taproom (670 Trabert Avenue, Atlanta GA 30318) on Friday, March 8 at 4 p.m. Can artwork is by local artist Sam Markus, who will also be on site. Starting March 11, Fistful of Cake will be available throughout the states of Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen human relationships over some of the best beer of country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees barrel-aging and souring at their brand new facility, the Garage, in Atlanta’s Lee + White project on the southwest side of Atlanta.