Monday Night Brewing Launches Narwater, A 100% Real Fruit Craft Hard Seltzer

ATLANTA, GA. – Fresh on the heels of being named 3rd best brewery in the country by Beer Connoisseur, Monday Night Brewing is poised to bring one of the first high-quality hard seltzers to the Southeast market, with the launch of Narwater Craft Hard Seltzer in late February.

Narwater is distinct from its competitors because it is (1) made with 100% real fruit—while most hard seltzer brands rely on the addition of artificial flavors—and (2) brewed via natural fermentation and time—while big-name brands blend their liquid quickly and cheaply by diluting ethanol-grade alcohol with water. Each Narwater flavor—Blueberry Raspberry, Mango Guava, and Grapefruit Pineapple—gets its delicious taste purely from the fruit it’s made with and the caliber of the craft brewing process.

“Our brewers have been developing this product for over a year,” says Monday Night Brewing CEO Jeff Heck. “When we sat down with the R&D team, we committed to only entering the hard seltzer market if we could do so in true Monday Night fashion—by using 100% real ingredients and natural fermentation processes to create an honest, handcrafted product.”

“The vast majority of hard seltzers use extracts or processed ‘natural’ flavors. We have never (and will never) use those in our beer, and we refused to sacrifice our commitment to quality with our hard seltzer,” says Brewmaster Peter Kiley. “You’ll notice the Narwater liquid is tinted, and in some cases, colorful. That’s because real fruit has real color, and it’s just one way you can tell Narwater from other—typically clear—seltzers.”

In addition to using real ingredients, Narwater boasts a mere 95 calories and just two grams of sugar (which are naturally occuring in the fruit, not added.) It is naturally gluten free and clocks in at 4.7% ABV, making it the perfect all-day sipper or post-workout release.

CMO Jonathan Baker says, “It may seem like Monday Night is jumping on the hard seltzer bandwagon, but we saw a hole in the Southeast market for a quality, handcrafted product. After listening to our consumers in the taproom and tweaking our recipes and processes, we’re excited to debut these three hard seltzer flavors that people will actually be excited to reach for.”

Narwater launches February 24 in 12-pack, 12oz. Party Packs, including four cans of each flavor (Blueberry Raspberry, Mango Guava, Grapefruit Pineapple). Narwater Party Packs will be available in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee, wherever Monday Night beers are sold.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Monday Night Brewing will open its third location in Birmingham, Alabama in early 2020. Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.