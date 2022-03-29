Monday Night and Fire Maker Collaborate on Hop the Magic Dragon Double IPA

The Westside Breweries Joined Forces to Brew ‘Hop the Magic Dragon,’ a Double IPA Debuting at the Inaugural Georgia Craft Brewers Festival.

ATLANTA, GA – Fire Maker Brewing and Monday Night Brewing are thrilled to announce the release of their new collaboration beer, Hop the Magic Dragon Double IPA, debuting at the inaugural Georgia Craft Brewers Festival at Atlantic Station on April 2, 2022.

“There will be more than 60 member breweries in attendance and 30+ collaboration brews to sample,” says Rachel Kiley, Monday Night Brewing’s Chief Operating Officer, and President of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. “Designing a beer with the fine folks at Fire Maker has been an incredibly creative and fun process—it’s an active celebration of what makes beer in our state so great.”

The goal of the collaboration is to celebrate hops in all forms, so the breweries worked together to gather three types of advanced hop products: Citra Cryo, Cashmere, Mosaic Incognito, Citra Incognito, and Mosaic Spectrum hops, plus Phantasm—a powder yielded from crushed Sauvignon Blanc grape skins—to showcase the unique properties of each in this new-school, Westside Double IPA. Each hop product comes together to create a big, juicy, Double IPA that bursts with flavors of mango, peach, lemon, lime, and subtle hints of coconut, spruce tips, and lemongrass. You’ll be glad you decided to tie one on with Hop the Magic Dragon, Double IPA, which clocks in at 8.2% ABV.

The can art was designed by artist Jordan Atkinson, and is just as vibrant as the beer itself. Inspired by Atlanta and the two breweries’ staple mascots, the label celebrates the magic of the collaboration. Fire Maker’s dragon comes to life, as Monday Night’s man hops on the otherworldly creature for an unforgettable adventure around Atlanta’s Westside.

“We’re so excited to brew with one of our favorite neighbors, and equally thrilled to release it at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival,” says Elliott Hall, CEO/Co-Owner of Fire Maker Brewing Company, and Vice President of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, “which helps support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. It’s truly a dream come true!”

Hop the Magic Dragon Double IPA is releasing exclusively at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival at Atlantic Station on April 2, 2022. After the festival, it will be available in Fire Maker’s taproom and in limited quantities in the Atlanta market. You can also try it a day early on April 1, with purchase of a VIP ticket to the festival.

ABOUT MONDAY NIGHT BREWING:

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at Monday Night West Midtown and Monday Night Garage in Atlanta, as well as Monday Night Social Club based in Birmingham, Alabama. In September 2021, Monday Night opened a taproom in Nashville, Tennessee. The craft brewery’s award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.

ABOUT FIRE MAKER BREWING:

Fire Maker Brewing is an Internationally Award-Winning brewery named #2 Best New Brewery in America 2021, by USA TODAY. Their beer won a Bronze Medal in the U.S. Open Award 2021, and their marketing won multiple Gold Awards in the Craft Beer Marketing Awards 2021.

ARE YOU A FIRE MAKER?

Can you fly? Do you breathe fire? Do you have a long tail? No worries, most of us don’t either. A Fire Maker is someone who playfully embraces life and creates a spark in the world. They dream of the impossible and make it a reality. Fire Makers are the free-thinkers, go-getters, and audacious explorers. They are always illuminating themselves and their community.

WHY A DRAGON?

Life is full of obstacles and opportunities. Our dragon represents a choice between fear and freedom. We learn freedom from our fears by having the courage to conquer them. You can either run from the dragon or ride the dragon…so which will you choose?

MISSION:

Fire Maker Brewing Company is committed to people and the beers they want to drink. We exist to inspire others and celebrate their achievements. Our purpose is to Create a Spark through everything we do.

For more information, visit www.firemakerbeer.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube @firemakerbeer.

Shop Fire Maker Beer Gear at www.firemakerbeergear.com.