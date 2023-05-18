Molson Coors to Sponsor Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— As part of Molson Coors’ commitment to empowering entrepreneurship and investing in emerging technologies, the company is once again sponsoring this year’s Summerfest Tech Pitch competition, which is hosted by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Young Enterprising Society. On June 28, eight participants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges made up of Molson Coors and various business and community leaders.

“Molson Coors is proud to sponsor the Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition, giving local and national entrepreneurs an opportunity to share their ideas on a larger stage,” said Jonah Turner, senior manager of emerging technologies, Molson Coors. “This competition challenges entrepreneurs to solve some of today’s most critical problems with emerging tech, creating a business opportunity for them globally and right here in our hometown.”

As a member of the Summerfest Tech steering committee and a panel judge, Turner is actively involved in organizing the annual Pitch Competition.

The first-place prize of $20,000 is part of the $50,000 cash prize pool that participants in this year’s competition have the opportunity to win. For the first time since the inception of the Pitch Competition, a “Hometown Winner” from the greater Milwaukee region will receive a $5,000 award, highlighting Milwaukee’s emergence as a global and national tech hub. This year, the competition received a record 70% growth in applications from over 12 states and 20 countries. The eight finalists for the 2023 Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition include:

Wellacy Health (Milwaukee): Founded in 2020, Wellacy Health helps providers better engage, monitor and treat patients’ physical and mental health care needs, eliminating disparities in access to quality care and redesigning the way people with chronic diseases interact with and consume health and care.

Cookie Langs, Inc. (New York): Cookie Langs is a first-of-its-kind language learning platform built upon proprietary speech and emotion recognition AI technology. Cookie Langs helps users attain conversational fluency in a highly engaging way through partnerships with popular content creators and celebrities.

AppEase LLC (Green Bay, Wis.): AppEase automatically transfers medical data between insurance companies and medical facilities for the purpose of underwriting life, disability and long-term care insurance applications through the use of APIs into electronic medical record systems. AppEase eliminates the need for faxes and snail mail, reduces associated expenses and improves attrition rates for insurance companies requesting medical records.

Leantime (Charlotte, N.C.): Started by a nurse-turned-product manager, Leantime is an open-source innovation and project management system. Leantime offers solutions for those with ADHD, ADD and dyslexia as well as small business owners and cross- functional teams.

CrossKudi (Wauwatosa, Wis.): CrossKudi continues to revolutionize the way people send money, eliminating burdensome fees while allowing users to send money to individuals and merchants all over the world with blockchain technology.

RedFox AI (Madison, Wis.): RedFox AI is the creator of the RedFox Digital Guide, a smartphone-accessible conversational artificial intelligence that can learn and facilitate any instruction-based process, including troubleshooting, while simultaneously providing a new level of on-demand customer support. RedFox is serving the growing BioHealth market allowing providers to be there at the point-of-care for patients.

Lavni Inc. (Atlanta): Lavni is on a mission to provide mental health care for the BIPOC community by connecting them to therapists. Their focus is to serve underserved communities by providing affordable, confidential, and convenient mental health sessions.

AfroCharts (Milwaukee): AfroCharts is a free global music platform created to connect music lovers with the colorful sounds of African music by allowing them to stream, download and share high-quality African music for free through the AfroCharts website and mobile app.

Summerfest Tech 2023 will occur Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29. The three-day in-person event will take place at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, focusing on trending topics such as customer experience technology, planning for a sustainable future and machine learning. The Pitch Competition will take place on June 28 from 2 – 4 p.m. All programming will be free and keynotes will be accessible virtually. To learn more and register, visit Summerfest- Tech.com.

Apart from supporting the Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition, Molson Coors invests in cutting- edge technologies to improve its operations, foster creative solutions and support the communities it serves.

https://www.summerfest-tech.com/