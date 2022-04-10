Molson Coors Beverage Company Launches Five Trail Blended American Whiskey In Wisconsin

The next era of the Coors Legacy, Five Trail is a blend of bourbons from Colorado, Kentucky and Indiana cut with pure Rocky Mountain water

Bardstown, KY – Molson Coors Beverage Company, the iconic beer producer with a two century foothold in the industry, announces the expansion of its first-ever whiskey, Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, into Wisconsin. This release marks the company’s first venture into the full-strength spirits category and is the debut release under the brand’s newest banner, Coors Whiskey Co. It will be sold for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Initially launched in September 2021, Five Trail is the first premium whiskey by Molson Coors and establishes the evolution of the beloved beer brand as a beverage company. Still relatively new to the market, this expansion into the full-spirits and whiskey category has been an aspiration of David Coors for the past twenty years. When he was tasked to lead the company as it transitioned from beer to beverages in 2018, that dream became a reality. To bring the expression to life, David sampled well over one-hundred whiskies before landing on a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, cut to 95 proof with Rocky Mountain water. The expression is distilled, blended and bottled in partnership with the award-winning, Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company.

The result of this partnership is a unique, well-balanced blend artfully crafted by a team of five hands, helmed by a fifth generation member of the Coors legacy, both nods to the symbolic name of this special blend. On the palate, expect generous notes of sweet bourbon with hints of roasted nuts, honey, and caramel. The lingering notes of single malt are complemented by the spice of four grain bourbon and depth of wood and grain come from the 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

“I had been wanting to make a whiskey for a long time, and we made that dream a reality late last year,” explained David Coors, Vice President of Next Generation Beverages at Molson Coors. “Whiskey seemed like a natural progression, given malted grain is essential to its production and there were a number of distillers that were already using our malts in their expressions. We’re extremely proud of what we created and the reception has been truly incredible.”

“We’re still in the early stages of the Molson Coors Next Generation Division, but we think this is a really strong and unique whiskey we launched right out of the gate,” explained Pete Marino, President of Emerging Growth at Molson Coors. “When we were looking at next steps for the brand, we knew we needed to bring it to Milwaukee. The people here have been such strong supporters of Molson Coors and we wanted them to be a key part of our growth story as a company.”

Best enjoyed neat or in classic cocktails like a Manhattan or Old Fashioned, Five Trail is a whiskey for all, including the most seasoned of palates and those looking for an approachable entry to the category.

Furthermore, given its rich history in the brewing business, Five Trail will be a great whiskey for beer drinkers looking to dip their toes into whiskey.

For more information on Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, visit www.FiveTrail.com and follow along on social at @FiveTrail.

About Five Trail Blended American Whiskey

Five Trail marries Colorado provenance with the innovative distillation techniques of pioneering distillers in Kentucky and Indiana to produce this golden whiskey, using Coors malt from the brand’s brewhouse and the purest water in America, straight from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Five Trail is founded in an Unbroken Spirit, spanning a journey that started nearly two centuries ago, with trails, tribulations, and an enduring frontier spirit. The Coors brand has been forged on expertise, knowledge, and influences of all five generations.