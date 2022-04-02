Molson Coors And White Sox Announce Miller Lite’s Return To Ballpark With Multiyear Partnership Agreement

CHICAGO, Illinois – Molson Coors has reached a multiyear partnership agreement with the Chicago White Sox, becoming the official domestic beer, official craft beer and an official hard seltzer partner of the White Sox.

The agreement with the global producer of the most beloved and iconic beers, including Miller Lite, resumes the three-decade-long relationship between the two storied brands.

“Nothing beats watching a ball game with a cold drink in hand, and now, Molson Coors and the White Sox are bringing more beverage and entertainment options to the park than ever before,” said Adam Dettman, Molson Coors’ Head of Partnerships. “Fans can expect to see Miller Lite, Leinenkugel’s, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and more, all showing up in a big way at the ballpark. We’re proud to resume our 30-plus year partnership and make the gametime experience all the more exciting.”

“For decades, the White Sox and Miller Lite have been connected with the ballpark experience,” said Brooks Boyer, the White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “As the organization prepares for a new and promising season on the field, this is the perfect opportunity to team up with Molson Coors, a beverage producer powerhouse in the industry and bring in the energy and appeal of its incredible roster of iconic brands like Miller Lite that Sox fans know and love.”

Along with the fan-favorite Miller Lite, the strategic partnership provides Molson Coors with prominent branding throughout the ballpark for its signature products, including Leinenkugel’s and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Additionally, other Molson Coors brands will have a presence, including the non-alc ZOA Energy Drink, co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and ready-to-drink cocktails from Molson Coors’ Superbird brand.

The new deal includes naming rights of multiple spaces, including Miller Lite Landing, the Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge and the Vizzy View Bar, plus signage throughout the ballpark, such as LED video boards, extensive in-game advertising and promotional features, multiple promotional giveaway experiences in 2022, as well as promotions in market.

Historically, the White Sox held a 30-year marketing sponsorship with Miller Brewing Company that began in 1986 and was renewed following the 2005 World Series Championship. In 2016, Miller Brewing Company joined Molson Coors, adding its full line of products to its international portfolio. Molson Coors is one of the world’s top and largest beverage producers featuring a collection of brands designed to unite people and celebrate all of life’s moments.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment.

For More Information:

https://www.molsoncoorsblog.com