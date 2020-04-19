Molly’s Spirits and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project Release Collaboration Beer

DENVER – Originally slated for Denver’s famed Collaboration Fest, Molly’s Spirits and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project have released their 2020 collaboration beer, Molly’s Strawberry Shortcake Pastry Sour. The beer is available at Molly’s Spirits now for $16.99 for a six-pack. Crooked Stave released a limited amount of six-packs in its Denver taproom on Wednesday and will release a limited amount of six-packs at its Fort Collins taproom on Friday.

Molly’s Strawberry Shortcake Pastry Sour, pink in color, is a delightful and decadent sour that is bursting with sweet fruit notes. It is packed with fresh strawberry notes, vanilla and a tiny hint of coconut on the finish. The tartness is balanced with some lactose that makes the beer reminiscent of this popular summer dessert.

“We love collaborating with our Colorado craft breweries, and we have admired and respected Crooked Stave for years. Our goal was to create a beer that reminds the drinker of the classic strawberry shortcake, and we absolutely nailed it,” said Tony Doria, Molly’s Spirits beer manager. “It is like enjoying a strawberry shortcake on a perfect Colorado spring day.”

Molly’s Spirits has produced more than 30 beer collaborations with Colorado breweries over the years, many of which are available year-round at both the Lakeside and Greenwood Village, Colo. stores.

Molly’s Strawberry Shortcake Pastry Sour is available to purchase at both Molly’s Spirits locations as well as through their new e-commerce website. Purchases from the online store are picked up via curbside. The beer will soon be able for delivery via Drizly.

About Molly’s Spirits

Molly’s Spirits is locally owned and operated with two locations in the Denver metro area, Lakeside and Greenwood Village. Molly’s Lakeside is a 30,000-sq-ft liquor store located off I-70 and Sheridan. Molly’s Greenwood Village is a 25,000-square-foot store with a large outdoor patio event space and a modern, inviting “Liquid Lounge” to host one-of-a-kind tastings, special events and release parties with beloved Colorado beverage purveyors and iconic brands from around the world. Each location has a selection of more than 14,000 adult beverages – including the largest Colorado spirits and beer selection, an expansive chilled wine selection, and world-class wine offerings. With an in-house cicerone and sommelier, you won’t find comparable customer service anywhere.

Molly’s Spirits focuses heavily on supporting the local community through nonprofit giving and collaborations with local wineries, breweries and distilleries. Molly’s Spirits CEO was named to Market Watch’s Leaders Class of 2019 for excellence in beverage alcohol retailing. For more information, visit mollysspirits.com.