Modern Times and Stone Brewing Launch Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA

ESCONDIDO, Calif.– Two of your favorite names in indie craft beer have joined forces of mythical proportions to release a nationally available collaboration beer. Stone Brewing and Modern Times announce the release of Modern Times / Stone Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA.

In the Modern Times and Stone utopia, breweries don’t just brew, they seek far-off ideals, challenge convention and extol the virtues of life’s finest offerings… like beer, and thoughtfully crafted coffee, and design that inspires. Offering just that, Modern Times / Stone Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA is an achievement of collaborative awesomeness between two San Diego craft beer trailblazers. Both teams are hop fanatics, so the classics alone wouldn’t do. Centennial, Cashmere, Citra and Azacca hops are joined by two in-development hops. Altogether, these yield juicy notes of tropical citrus that play beautifully with the robust flavors and aromas of the coffee. And we’re not going to be vague about this “coffee” either. The Modern Times blend of Ethiopia Dame Dabaye and Guatemala Huehuetenango features bright blueberry and melon character underscored by decadent notes of toffee and dark chocolate.

As for the can, 8-bit video games and color palettes from 80s arcades inspired the look. If re-mastered in modern day technology, one might actually see the wizards and gargoyles atop the castle towers. But alas, the 80s left us with much to be imagined. So imagine, we shall.

Stone and Modern Times legends go way back. A core group of Modern Times team, including Founder and CEO Jacob McKean, branched out from the ranks of Team Stone years ago, hence a shared passion for the resinous green buds. Stone Distributing Company is the proud SoCal distributor of all Modern Times beer. And speaking of hops, both organizations are members of the Hop Quality Group, a super nerdy group of craft breweries dedicated to the maintenance and improvement of hop quality. If we lost you there, no sweat. Fantastical utopias are far more exciting than science. Suffice to say, two rad companies brewed one boundary-pushing, flavor-packed beer and now it’s all yours. Modern Times / Stone Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA is now available nationwide in 16oz four-pack cans, 22oz bottles and draft.

QUICK FACTS

Proper Name: Modern Times / Stone Wizards & Gargoyles Hazy Coffee IPA

Stats: 7% ABV; 50 IBUs

Packaging: 16oz four-pack cans, 22oz bottles & Draft

Availability: Nationwide

Release Web: Stonebrewing.com/wizardsandgargoyles

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Golden light orange, hazy, fluffy white head with moderate lacing

Aroma: Coffee up front and throughout with light chocolate notes, carob, grapefruit, orange peel and raw almonds

Taste: Coffee, grapefruit, citrus pith, tangerine, tart peach, caramel, mild oak, hay and cognac notes

Palate: Medium-body with a nice level of bitterness and roast. A very integrated and balanced beer!

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Modern Times

Modern Times is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, and culinary wizards that began as a 30bbl production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego in 2013. Today, we’re distributed throughout Southern California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception in Point Loma, the Modern Times multiverse has expanded to include a robust and ever-growing barrel program as well as an abundance brewery, restaurant, and tasting room locations that span the West Coast from San Diego to Portland, Oregon. As of 2017, we became California’s very first employee-owned brewery, which is a fact we’re particularly proud of.