Modern Times Adds Distribution in Utah

SAN DIEGO – Modern Times is massively excited to announce the dawn of permanent distribution in Utah! For years, we have gazed longingly at our northeastern neighbor, and we couldn’t be more stoked to finally be bringing our delicious beers to our Utah friends on the regular. Beers are currently hitting shelves and taps, and include beloved year year rounds Ice (pilsner), Fortunate Islands (pale ale), Fruitlands with Passion Fruit & Guava (sour gose), and Orderville IPA, as well as our current rotating seasonal IPA, Space Ways. To accomplish this wholly radical new venture, we’ve partnered with Utah’s General Distributing.

“General Distributing is proud to be the distributor that will bring San Diego’s Modern Times Brewing to Utah,” said Andy Zweber, President of General Distributing, “Beer drinkers all over the Beehive State will now be able to purchase tasty Modern Times craft brews at their local grocery store, convenience store, or bar!”

“We’re thrilled to be making enough beer to finally supply our friends in Utah, as well as to be working with the excellent people at General Distributing,” said Modern Times CEO/Founder Jacob McKean, “2020 is looking like a really exciting year for MT, and we’re super glad that Utah’s going to be there for the party.”

We’ll be celebrating the new launch with some special events throughout Salt Lake City, and are extremely excited to party with our friends in SLC. More information on the Utah launch events can be found here: http://www.moderntimesbeer.com/event/utah-launch-party-salt-lake-city-utah.

About Modern Times

Modern Times is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, and culinary wizards that began as a 30bbl production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego. Modern Times is named after a beautifully crazy utopian community founded in 1850, and many of our beers are named after real utopian experiments or mythological utopias. Today, we’re distributed throughout Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest. In addition to our flagship brewery & roastery in Point Loma, we now have brewery/restaurant locations in Los Angeles & Portland, as well as a tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood and restaurant/tap rooms in Encinitas and Santa Barbara. A bit further down the line, we’ll be opening a tasting room in Oakland, as well as a brewery/restaurant/cafe/swim club megaplex in downtown Anaheim. As of 2017, we became California’s very first employee-owned brewery, which is a fact we’re particularly proud of. We brewed our first batch on May 18th, 2013; our beer went on tap for the first time on June 24th 2013; and we held the soft opening for the Lomaland Fermentorium tasting room on August 9th, 2013; and our Grand Opening was September 7th, 2013.