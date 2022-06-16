MobCraft Dee Tacko Hires Jeff Willis as General Manager of New Curtis Park Neighborhood Taproom

DENVER, Colorado – MobCraft Beer is excited to announce the hiring of Jeff Willis as the General Manager for their new brewpub and taco restaurant in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver, CO.

Willis brings over 18 years of brewery, taproom and restaurant management experience to MobCraft Dee Tacko. Jeff fell in love with the craft beer scene while working as the Assistant General Manager at The Ginger Man, a world-renowned beer bar in Austin, TX.

Fine tuning his management skills over the years, Jeff was responsible for many aspects of running successful craft beer bars and restaurants including hiring, staff training, inventory management, tap rotation schedules, beer selection, team leadership, bartending, customer relations and event management.

In 2011, Jeff relocated to Colorado where he began his role as the Owner / General Manager at Tap & Handle located in the Old Town district of Fort Collins. In 2018, Jeff founded Skull Mechanix Brewing back in Austin, TX and served as the Owner / Director of Operations where he was responsible for all daily operations. In 2021, Jeff relocated back to Fort Collins, CO to help find new owners for Purpose Brewing and Cellars.

Willis’ extensive background, skills and personality are a perfect match for MobCraft. “We are very excited to welcome Jeff to the leadership role of our MobCraft Dee Tacko Denver team. His extensive beer knowledge and experience in the Colorado beer scene, along with his leadership skills, makes him a key part of the success of MobCraft Dee Tacko. We have absolute confidence that he is the perfect guy to help us get out of the gate, full speed ahead,” said Matt McColloch, MobCraft Beer’s Expansion Manager.

“I could not be more excited about being part of the MobCraft Dee Tacko team that is about to introduce MobCraft’s awesomeness to Colorado,” adds Willis. “During my career, I have designed over 13 venues and what MobCraft has brewing (pun intended) here in Denver is something special. I look forward to sharing my years of experience, knowledge, dedication and passion to a craft beer brand I believe in.”

MobCraft Beer is partnering with Dee Tacko of Pueblo, CO to open a brewpub and taco restaurant in the former Liberati Brewery at 2403 Champa Street in the Curtis Park area of Denver, Colorado. The taproom bar will have 30 draft lines, plus offer a full bar including wine, liquor, hard seltzers, and hard cider.

Renovations of the space are currently underway with the grand opening scheduled for summer 2022. The taproom will feature two spaces: one for traditional sit-down dining and one with a more casual taproom vibe with high tops, lounge furniture and games. The property also features a 5,000 square foot patio with outdoor lounge and dining seating, bocce courts, fire pits, plus a parking lot with 30 spaces for customer parking.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

For More Information:

