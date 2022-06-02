MobCraft Beer Releases ‘Love is Love’ Ale in Support of June Pride Month with Proceeds Going to Courage MKE

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Limonata Love is Love will be released on Thursday, June 2nd at the MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom. The release commemorates the kick-off of Milwaukee’s annual PrideFest held at the Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee along with the Milwaukee Pride Parade on June 5th that runs through the Walker’s Point neighborhood where MobCraft is located. The beer will be on tap all month long or until it runs out.

The beer will be available on draft at the MobCraft taproom along with several Walker’s Point neighborhood bars and restaurants. Patrons can look for the commemorative, hand painted, one-of-a-kind Pride themed MobCraft tap handle.

“When my friend asked if we were making a beer to support Pride Month, my answer was yes, of course we can make that happen,” says Henry Schwartz, Owner and President of MobCraft. “Milwaukee and particularly our Walker’s Point neighborhood has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community! Creating Limonata Love is Love is an opportunity for us to continue to stand in solidarity with our community and LGBTQ+ friends to support inclusivity, unity and love for all.”

Vince Undis of MobCraft added, “Limonata Love is Love is a delicious summer beer that’s full of tart passion fruit and refreshing strawberry flavor. We’re excited to celebrate Pride Month with this refreshing summer beer.

MobCraft will be donating $1 from every pint of Limonata Love is Love poured in the taproom to support Courage MKE, a collaborative movement to provide housing, resources, and services needed for displaced and homeless LGBTQ+ youth in Milwaukee to thrive. In addition, Courage MKE also provides scholarships, hygiene care packages and other services for the LGBTQ+ youth of Greater Milwaukee.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.mobcraftbeer.com