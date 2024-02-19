Mitra9 Embarks on Major Expansion: Introducing Kava and Kratom to New Markets Across the U.S.

FORT MYERS, Fla.— Mitra9, the pioneering functional beverage brand, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into several key markets across the United States. With a mission to redefine wellness through nature-inspired solutions, Mitra9 is introducing its full range of innovative products to consumers in New York, Arizona, California, Utah, Minnesota, and Montana all in the first quarter of 2024.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Mitra9 as it extends its reach beyond its Florida roots to cater to a broader audience seeking holistic plant-based wellness solutions. Building upon the momentum of an exceptional year of growth, Mitra9 is thrilled to embrace the challenges and opportunities of entering new territories, driving awareness of their kava and kratom botanical wellness solutions throughout the nation.

As part of its expansion strategy, Mitra9 has secured partnerships with leading retailers and distributors in these regions to ensure widespread accessibility of its products. Distribution partners include Anheuser-Busch and Molson-Coors as well as Alternative and Independent Distributors.

“We are thrilled to embark on this expansion journey and introduce our transformative range of functional beverages to consumers in new markets across the country,” said Dallas Vasquez, Co-Founder of Mitra9. “Our goal is to meet the surging demand for alcohol-free relaxation beverages containing natural botanicals like kava and kratom that people know and trust.”

Mitra9 Kratom and Kava products are available in conveniently popular form factors including 12oz Seltzers, 2oz Shots, and powder GoPaks, for on-the-go lifestyles. These refreshing options are offered in a delightful array of sparkling flavors. Shoppers can find Mitra9 at retailers including Sprouts, Murphy’s USA, Lassen’s Natural Foods, 7-11, GoGrocer, Independent Convenience Stores and more.

About Mitra9

Mitra9 breathes vitality into ancient herbal traditions, meticulously crafting plant-based elixirs that transform nature into a delectably invigorating beverage. We believe that happiness should not only feel good but also taste exquisite! As trailblazers in herbal wellness, we are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that skillfully leverage the potency of nature to enhance holistic well-being.

For More Information:

https://mitra-9.com/