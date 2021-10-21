Missoula’s Highlander Beer Elevates Hannah Talbott to President

Missoula, Montana – Highlander Beer, originally founded in Missoula in 1910 and relaunched in 2015, has elevated Hannah Talbott to President. The company’s board of managers announced the promotion after sustained growth in distribution and a new brewery location planned. Talbott has served as the General Manager since 2017, and is part owner of the brewery.

“In an increasingly competitive market, Hannah has positioned Highlander to be one of the fastest growing breweries in Montana,” said Marc Pierce, Board Chairman of Highlander Beer. “Even through a global pandemic, Hannah’s leadership has led to steady growth, including plans to open a second location in Salmon, Idaho next year and expanded distribution of the fan favorite ‘Strange Haze’ and other canned beers into the Idaho market.”

Talbott attended the Siebel Institute in Chicago in 2012, where she completed the World Brewing Academy (WBA) Brewing Technology Program. She then received a Masters in Business Administration at Colorado State University in 2015. In 2016, Talbott became a Certified Cicerone. She went on to serve as brewer and CEO of a brewpub outside of Minneapolis before being hired by Highlander. A headshot of Talbott is attached to this email.

Highlander currently employs 35 team members. The brewery has 12 beers on tap at the taproom and five different beers that are packaged and sold as 6-packs in grocery stores and convenience stores all throughout the state of Montana. In addition to the taproom and restaurant, Highlander built a 200+ person outdoor event pavilion in 2018 to host private events such as weddings, graduation parties, and non-profit events.

For More Information:

https://www.highlanderbeer.com/news