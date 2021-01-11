Mirriad Uses AI Technology to Integrate Tecate Into Multicultural Music Content To Reach Fans

Mirriad, a leader in computer vision and AI-powered in-content advertising, today announced the integration of Mexican beer brand Tecate into artist Giovanny Ayala’s music video. The video’s release, timed to New Years Eve, features Tecate brand signage and product seamlessly integrated throughout Ayala’s latest hit ‘Pa’ Que No Te Anden Contando’ distributed by music label Gerencia 360, the leading representation for Regional Mexican artists.

This partnership represents Mirriad’s proprietary technology and its ability to deliver authentic ad integrations for brands and artists, all completed in post-production. Mirriad was able to execute this initiative within hours, which is completely unprecedented in the product placement arena. The efficiency of the tech enables advertisers to access content that would be otherwise unavailable to them, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with their core consumers at scale.

The social movements of 2020 have inspired more companies to lean into multicultural consumers and allocate larger portions of their advertising budgets to diverse content that resonate with these communities. Mirriad’s multicultural content portfolio gives brands the chance to put action behind these objectives in an intuitive and thoughtful manner. Mirriad’s core tech capabilities take targeting a step further to go beyond demographics to also match artists and brands based on the context of scenes within the content.

“It’s a priority for Mirriad to authentically align brands to not only the right content, but the right moments. And for me as a Latina, I want to ensure that we’re enhancing those moments to highlight the multicultural experience without the cultural gaffes and stereotyping our communities have been subjected to for years,” shared Maria Teresa Hernandez, VP of Brand Partnerships at Mirriad. “Tecate and Ayala are a great example of an authentic partnership of brand and artist that will resonate and enrich the relationship with their loyal audiences.”

“Mirriad’s ability to broker this relationship in less than a day shows how valuable they will be to the music industry for creating and scaling brand deals and introducing viable and long-term revenue opportunities,” said Luis Del Villar, CEO of Gerencia360. “Ayala is a Tecate fan and honored to have the brand support his artistry.”

“Mirriad offered us an innovative solution to meet our consumers where they are by seamlessly placing Tecate in content we know they listen to and enjoy,” stated Oscar Martinez, Senior Brand Director, Tecate. “We’re delighted to be working with up and coming artists, such as Ayala, in this popular music genre.”

This partnership marks the end of a year where major CPG brands and artists had production partnerships halted due to Covid-19, but with the help of Mirriad were able to quickly pivot to deliver high-quality engaging content for fans. For more information about Mirriad’s work in the music industry, giving brands unparalleled access to music, television and digital content, please visit mirriad.com.

About Mirriad

Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

About TECATE

Born in the bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @Tecate, or visit TecateBeerUSA.com.

About Gerencia 360

Gerencia 360 is an independent Latin record label, music publisher, booking agency and management company under one roof, specializing in the development of artists and performances. Gerencia was started in 2013, founded and managed by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience. The label specializes in discovering and developing unique talents, leading them to become great idols of Regional Mexican music.