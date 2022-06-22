Mikkeller Launches New House of the Dragon-Inspired Ales

KØBENHAVN, Denmark – The Danish brewery and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) have come together to create two exclusive beers to prepare for the upcoming HBO series ‘House of the Dragon.’

Syrax and Caraxes are the names of two beers that will be launched as the release date of the coming HBO series House of the Dragon gets closer. The beers are the first in a new line from Mikkeller that marks the long-awaited series. These first editions, which are based on Styrian Dragon hops and dragon fruit, respectively, celebrate the story of the Targaryens and their dragons who ruled Westeros – 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen made it her mission to take back the Iron Throne.

“The Targaryens ruled with fire and blood. ‘Fire’ is a reference to the legendary dragons they rode, so it made sense for us to find inspiration for the ingredients in these majestic and terrifying beasts that conquered the Seven Kingdoms.,” says Mikkel Bjergsø, founder and creative director of Mikkeller.

Based on this, Mikkeller’s team decided to make two distinct beers; one that utilizes Styrian Dragon hops and one that’s infused with Dragon fruit.

Syrax (Session IPA, 3.5% vol.) For this light, bright, and high-flying session IPA, Mikkeller has used Styrian Dragon hops. This imparts some earthy, spicy notes and particularly a grapefruit-like citrus balance atop a light foundation from the low ABV. Ideal to drink while soaking up the sun!

Caraxes (Non Alc dragon fruit Ale, 0.3% vol.) For this wonderful alcohol-free beer, Mikkeller took its fresh, cider-like base beer Limbo, and added fresh dragon fruit. The delicate foundation is topped off with notes of pear and kiwi from the dragon fruit, leading to an exotic, thirst-quenching beer.

The two new House of the Dragon-inspired beers will be launched on June 22nd in several European markets, including Italy, France, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, among others.

Merchandise such as t-shirts, table tents, and coasters will be available via www.shop.mikkeller.dk/ and in selected premium grocery channels.

https://mikkeller.com