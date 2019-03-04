Mikkeller Brewing NYC Launches Delivery Program

FLUSHING, N.Y. — Mikkeller Brewing NYC has announced the launch of its new Beer Here delivery program. Starting today, the Flushing brewery releases three elevated craft versions of brews we all know and love – a wit, a pilsner and a dry Irish stout – and are making them available online only and at a price point accessible to all: $10/ 4-pack, $30/12-pack and $60/case.

Can I Get A Wit Wit? (4.9%) – A refreshing Belgian-style Wit dry-hopped with all-American Amarillo. The traditional ingredients of coriander and orange peel combine with modern brewing styles to create a uniquely balanced and bright beer.

Proper Pint (4.5%) – Meticulously replicating “Dublin water” to create a smooth Dry Irish-style Stout with subtly sweet aromas and a distinctly mellow roast.

Post No Pils (4.1%) – A thoroughly local craft Pilsner brewed with New York’s finest, making it clean and crisp with a distinct attitude.

MKNY is the first world class craft brewery in the area to launch beers available online only. In a craft beer landscape where brands tend to be known for brewing one style incredibly well, MKNY is known for never doing the same thing twice – creating over 75 distinct brews in just 10 months – and never shying away from the challenge.

WHAT: Beer Here from Mikkeller Brewing NY

WHEN: Launch Monday, March 4. Available 24/7.

WHO: Delivery available to all five boroughs

HOW: Visit https://www.mikkellernyc.com/delivery/