Mike Hess Brewing Releases Hop Cloud and Into the Sunset IPAs

SAN DIEGO— Mike Hess Brewing released Hop Cloud and Into the Sunset in cans on March 29 in all their tasting rooms. Into the Sunset is a true San Diego style IPA that combines malt, hops and real blood oranges for a refreshing citrus burst. Hop Cloud is a hazy IPA with flavors of pineapple, mango and smooth citrus hops.

Both beers were originally meant to be limited releases, but were made available in tasting rooms year round due to overwhelming demand.

Hop Cloud is the first beer ever to go from limited edition Hessfest release to available year round. The name comes from the hazy nature of the IPA that was described as cloudy by one member of staff. The brewing team loved the idea of it raining hops and the name Hop Cloud was born.

Into the Sunset was created specifically for the 2017 San Diego County Fair as part of the “How the West was Fun” theme. The original artwork had more of a southwestern feel with a cactus and coyote but was reimagined for the can release to fit in with the brewery’s San Diego roots.

Both cans are available for purchase in all five Mike Hess Brewing tasting rooms now as well as grocery stores, independent grocers and liquor stores across San Diego on April 1. California residents over age 21 can buy online at www.mikehessbrewing.com.

About Mike Hess Brewing

Mike Hess Brewing started in 2010 in Miramar and has grown to become the 11th largest brewery in San Diego with tasting rooms and brewery locations in Miramar, North Park, Ocean Beach, Walnut Creek and the newly opened Imperial Beach.