Mike Hess Brewing Pivots to Hand Sanitizer; Funds Pediatric Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO — Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego, one of San Diego’s most highly regarded brands, has pivoted into the production of Mike’s Mist, an 80% ethanol-solution hand sanitizer. Sold at any of their four California store-front locations and through their two online portals, MHB has been able to rehire the majority of their furloughed team while providing a much-needed product for the public health.

In addition to repurposing some of their brewery’s resources and rehiring their team, MHB is also raising money for Pediatric Cancer Research through the sales of Mike’s Mist. 19% of the sales of each bottle will be contributed to foundations whose focus is funding research into better treatments, drugs or cures for Pediatric Cancer—the number one disease killer of kids. Combined, all Pediatric Cancer research only receives 4% of the Government’s funding for cancer research. Pediatric cancer afflicts a new child every two minutes and in the past 35 years, only 3 new cancer drugs have come to market.

Over the past six days, Mike Hess Brewing has shipped more than 14,000 sanitizer bottles across the country—as far away as Vermont and Florida—from their worldwide headquarters in San Diego, CA, with no sign of slowing down. “It is truly an honor and our privilege to be part of the solution for the fight against COVID19”, says Mike Hess, co-founder and CBO, “And the bonus of being able to rehire our amazing team while raising money for cancer research is just a blessing. At a time when charitable contributions are down across the country due to this pandemic, it is awesome to be able to fulfill our purpose of bringing people together over great beer around great causes.”

For More Information: https://www.mikehessbrewing.com/product/mikes-mist-hand-sanitizer/