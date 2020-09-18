Mike Hess Brewing Joins National Effort to Fund The Cure For Childhood Cancer

SAN DIEGO – Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego (www.mikehessbrewing.com) is proud to announce their partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure! 2020 marks the 2nd year the MHB team has aligned with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation as well as like-minded breweries across the country to raise money for pediatric cancer research. MHB will brew and package 1,600 cases of Rising Hope, a subtly fruited 6.5% ABV India pale ale. Six-pack cans and cases will be available at select big-box retailers as well as a limited amount of draft beer at their California taproom locations starting September 30th, marking the end of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the continuation of their campaign to raise awareness of the needs for research funding.

Because of the generous product donations from Yakima Chief Hops, Country Malt Group, Amoretti, PakTech, Saxco and Mobile West Canning, Mike Hess Brewing will be making a donation of $30,000 to NPCF.

“We wanted to make an impact this year. When NPCF asked us to make 20 barrels, we said, ‘why not 200 barrels?’ Participating in Rising Hope helps us stay aligned with—and live out—our purpose statement of bringing people together over great beer around great causes. I can think of no higher cause than helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer, the #1 disease killer of children and which is so severely underfunded by federal funds,” said Mike Hess, CBO, and Co-Founder of Mike Hess Brewing.

Just 4% of the Federal research budget for cancer goes to all pediatric cancer types, though the disease afflicts 43 children each day. In 2018, founders Mike and Lynda Hess’ 12-year-old

daughter was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. She underwent the exact same treatment regimen that has been in place for 30+ years; she is now in remission after a brutal year of treatment which also resulted in the amputation of her left leg above the knee.

The Mike Hess Brewing team is committed to doing good. In addition to raising more than $10,000 for Girl Scouts earlier this year through cookie-and-beer pairing, they also raised more than $30,000 through their pivot to and sales of Mike’s Mist hand sanitizer at the beginning of the COVID epidemic and continue their drive to be mission true with Rising Hope.

Consumers and anyone wishing to help the cause can do so by visiting any MHB location (Ocean Beach, North Park, Walnut Creek or Imperial Beach) or retailer and buying the beer, or more directly by texting the word BREW to 50155.

About Mike Hess Brewing

Mike Hess Brewing is one of the premier craft breweries in San Diego, whose beers are distributed across the state of California. Originally established in 2010 as the region’s first nano-brewery, the company has expanded to include 6 locations and is now the 35th largest craft brewer in the state. All of their tasting rooms and brewery locations are family and dog-friendly including California’s largest beach-side biergarten, “Mike’s Yard”, in Imperial Beach. They built their reputation by brewing a broad array of award-winning ales and lagers and purpose to bring people together over great beer around great causes. Their philanthropic efforts have raised almost a quarter-million dollars for worthy foundations just in the past two years. For more information, visit www.mikehessbrewing.com

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation’s collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country’s top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org