Migration Brewing Welcomes New General Manager

PORTLAND, Ore. – Migration Brewing is excited to announce and welcome Brandon Mikel as the new General Manager, overseeing all pub locations. Mikel joined the Migration Brewing team in May. Not only will Mikel oversee all staff and pub operations, he will help implement new structures and procedures for the company to be poised for growth and expansion in 2021.

Along with his love and deep knowledge around craft beer, Mikel brings 20+ years of restaurant and pizza management experience. Most recently he worked with local pizza chain HOTLIPS Pizza and spent his last four years there as Operations Manager of six stores and over 150 employees.

“We’ve known Brandon since we opened in 2010,” states CEO and Co-Founder McKean Banzer-Lausberg. “We’ve always felt that he would be a great fit for our culture, and we look forward to having him as a part of our management team for the next stage of our company’s growth.”

Since working at HOTLIPS Pizza, Mikel started High Road Distribution in 2018 with Chris Rhodes. When COVID-19 struck, Mikel and Rhodes decided to turn operations of High Road Distribution to Rhodes, and Mikel took a step back from his role within the company.

“With everyone feeling the financial pressure of COVID, it made sense to handoff daily operations to Chris, and for me to shift gears,” states Mikel. “I’m really looking forward to working with the Migration ownership and management team. My top priority is to help the company navigate the current COVID-19 challenges and be ready for continued growth when the timing is right,” explains Mikel.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com. For more information, visit migrationbrewing.com

For More Information

migrationbrewing.com