Migration Brewing Gears Up for Phase 1 Reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. –– Migration Brewing looks forward to enjoying fresh draft beers and new food menus with guests as Multnomah County enters Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan. Of the company’s three pub locations, which have been closed since March 16th, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are prepared to open their Gresham based pub at 18188 NE Wilkes Road and their 2828 NE Glisan Street pub on Friday, June 19th.

While the pubs have been closed to the public there has been no shortage of new programs to keep the company busy. Over the past three months Migration has donated over $10,000 worth of food to low income families in need. “When we closed our pubs, we decided that the best thing to do with our perishable food was to donate to people that need it the most. We focused on getting food to school age children through the My Father’s House and Schools Uniting Communities (SUN) programs,” states Co-Owner, Colin Rath.

In addition, Migration made the tough decision to dump thousands of dollars of beer that was on the verge of expiring. “Early on we decided that when the pubs reopen, we wanted to make sure that all of our beers were fresh and tasting great. We believe everyone has earned fresh beer after enduring the past 3 months of the stay at home quarantine,” explains Co-Owner, Mike Branes. The company also decided to refresh their entire distribution beer inventory in order to make sure fellow restaurants reopening had access to high quality products.

In order to provide customers with a peace of mind, Migration Brewing has consulted with a range of national and state organizations to develop a comprehensive COVID policy for their customers and employees. Migration Brewing has completed the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association’s (ORLA) Commitment to Safety checklist for reopening, earning them a Commitment to Safety Seal. Customers that are not ready to dine-in at the pubs can still purchase beer and food through the company’s popular delivery and pick-up service via the Migration website, Doordash or by calling the pubs directly.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.

