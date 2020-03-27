Michigan-based Blake’s Hard Cider Reports Sales Growth Entering 2020

Armada, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest family owned and independent craft cidery, finished 2019 with industry-leading growth. BHC was the top-three U.S. cidery for sales growth in 2019 and entered the top 20 in overall U.S. cider sales. BHC expects to enter the Top 10 in 2020 with ciders available in 18 states. Sales in the established Midwest and Southeast markets were up over 43 percent and 35 percent year-over-year respectively, in newer markets launched since 2018, sales growth continues to be exponential.

Innovation and authenticity continue to drive more retailers and consumers to BHC. The successful launch of berry-infused Triple Jam, the 100 calorie, 0g sugar and 4g carb Lite Ciders and philanthropic-based Kinder Ciders led the huge growth in sales. In 2019, Blake’s produced more than 26,000 barrels of its popular craft ciders. Triple Jam is Blake’s #1 selling can package brand and Flannel Mouth, Blake’s flagship cider, is their #1 selling draft brand. The Kinder Series Ciders follows as Blake’s #2 selling draft and package brand.

“There has never been a more exciting time for hard cider. My family has been devoted to apples since my grandfather opened our farm in 1946,” said Andrew Blake, founder and president of Blake’s Hard Cider. “As apple experts, we are inspired to create unique and flavorful hard ciders. We are proud of our growth and that our consumers love Blake’s Hard Ciders as much as we do.”

BHC continues this momentum roaring into the 20’s reporting January and February retail sales up over 58 percent and shipments up over 60 percent from 2019 across their distribution footprint. BHC also expects to increase shipments by 50 percent in current markets and announce a territory expansion of three additional states. Traffic Jam 16 oz single serve cans, four brand-new Lite Cider flavors, two new Limited Series cider offerings, and one yet-to-be announced product will headline what BHC expects to be another record breaking sales year in 2020.

“Craft hard cider is experiencing a renaissance similar to what American craft brewers did over the past 12-15 years. The excitement is real,” explained BHC Vice President Scott Roberts. “We plan to continue to expand the cider culture and give legal-age consumers a small taste of the family farm in Armada through our award-winning hard ciders.”

BHC’s fast growth and popularity stems from the use of Blake’s unique five-apple blend cider and all-natural, gluten-free ingredients and no sugar or added preservatives recipes.

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family owned and operated craft cidery and the largest in Michigan. Grown, brewed and packaged entirely on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, MI, Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the value of its almost 75 year farming history. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience.