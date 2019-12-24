Meridian Vanilla Stout from Ecliptic Brewing to Launch in Cans

PORTLAND, Ore. — This January Ecliptic Brewing is releasing a new beer in its Seasonal Series: Meridian Vanilla Stout. The company is excited about this sessionable stout, which will come in 12-ounce cans and run through February, helping shake off winter’s chill.

“You don’t see a ton of stouts in cans – at least, we’ve never done one- so we used this as an opportunity to provide the market with something unique,” says Ecliptic Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “This is a dry Irish Style Stout, brewed with real vanilla, and it’s going to be delicious”.

In addition to Pale and Munich Malts, Ecliptic’s brew team used Carafa Special Type 3, a dark-roasted specialty malt made from high-quality spring barley, and roasted barley. This helps give the beer a dark color and full-bodied flavor profile. Real vanilla beans were added to the bright tank to provide a touch of sweetness and aroma.

Meridian Vanilla Stout will be released in both draft and six-pack cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

About Meridian Vanilla Stout

Finished with vanilla beans, our Dry Irish Style Stout has a smooth mouthfeel with notes of cacao and roast.

ABV 5.2%

IBU 23

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information

eclipticbrewing.com