‘Merican Mule Debuts Variety Pack with Four Different Spirits

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Making summertime imbibing dreams come true, ‘Merican Mule, Connecticut-based, premium, canned cocktail brand, launches the first and only canned cocktail variety pack on the market featuring four different spirits: Vodka, Tequila, Bourbon and Rum.

The ideal option for when the crew has different drinking preferences, the new eight-can variety pack is a great mix and match option and caters to every kind of canned cocktail lover. The variety pack includes:

  • Moscow Mule (vodka)
  • Mexican Mule (tequila)
  • Southern Mule (bourbon)
  • Tropical Mule (rum)

All of ‘Merican Mule’s bartender-quality canned cocktails are 7% ABV and crafted using premium distilled spirits, proprietary ginger beer, and all-natural ingredients, kicking all malt and artificial flavoring to the side. ‘Merican Mule’s full lineup of six high-quality canned cocktails include the flagship Moscow Mule (vodka), Mexican Mule (tequila), Tropical Mule (rum), Southern Mule (bourbon) and seasonal Fire Mule (bourbon) and Pumpkin Spice Mule (vodka) available in select markets.

‘Merican Mule was founded in 2017 by friends, Dean Mahoney, Pete Weil and Steve Pawlik, who cashed out on everything they owned and took a chance on creating their ‘Merican Dream from scratch: a canned cocktail with uncompromising quality. After nearly seven months of research and 70 iterations later, the founder trio crafted the perfect canned Moscow Style Mule recipe, and ‘Merican Mule® was born.

‘Merican Mule and the new variety packs are available in 34 states across thousands of retail locations. ‘Merican Mule is also available online through Drizly and on the company’s website.

‘Merican Mule’s new variety pack is currently available for purchase in an eight-can pack for $25.

For More Information:
https://mericanmule.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More