‘Merican Mule Debuts Variety Pack with Four Different Spirits

Making summertime imbibing dreams come true, ‘Merican Mule, Connecticut-based, premium, canned cocktail brand, launches the first and only canned cocktail variety pack on the market featuring four different spirits: Vodka, Tequila, Bourbon and Rum.

The ideal option for when the crew has different drinking preferences, the new eight-can variety pack is a great mix and match option and caters to every kind of canned cocktail lover. The variety pack includes:

Moscow Mule (vodka)

Mexican Mule (tequila)

Southern Mule (bourbon)

Tropical Mule (rum)

All of ‘Merican Mule’s bartender-quality canned cocktails are 7% ABV and crafted using premium distilled spirits, proprietary ginger beer, and all-natural ingredients, kicking all malt and artificial flavoring to the side. ‘Merican Mule’s full lineup of six high-quality canned cocktails include the flagship Moscow Mule (vodka), Mexican Mule (tequila), Tropical Mule (rum), Southern Mule (bourbon) and seasonal Fire Mule (bourbon) and Pumpkin Spice Mule (vodka) available in select markets.

‘Merican Mule was founded in 2017 by friends, Dean Mahoney, Pete Weil and Steve Pawlik, who cashed out on everything they owned and took a chance on creating their ‘Merican Dream from scratch: a canned cocktail with uncompromising quality. After nearly seven months of research and 70 iterations later, the founder trio crafted the perfect canned Moscow Style Mule recipe, and ‘Merican Mule® was born.

‘Merican Mule and the new variety packs are available in 34 states across thousands of retail locations. ‘Merican Mule is also available online through Drizly and on the company’s website.

‘Merican Mule’s new variety pack is currently available for purchase in an eight-can pack for $25.

For More Information:

https://mericanmule.com/