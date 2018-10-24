Melvin Brewing Releases Stay Tuned Pale Ale

ALPINE, Wy. – With impeccable timing (the season’s first dustings are up there, folks), Absinthe Films drops Stay Tuned, a film about “staying tuned on every level, physically, mentally, intuitively,” says Justin Hostyneck, CEO and Director of Abinthe Films. “But at its heart, it’s just a movie about having fun–and keeping your board tuned. Plus, it’s got one of the heaviest lineups in Absinthe history.” Melvin Brewing is an official title sponsor of the Absinthe Film and the official sponsor of the Film Tour.

Absinthe hits the road with Stay Tuned this week (this week!) to kick off their North American tour. They’ll be joined by snowboarding’s preeminent psych-rock band Easy Giant, and Wyoming’s Melvin Brewing concocted a new brew to wash the whole thing down.

Melvin’s Stay Tuned Pale Ale pairs with the film like figure eights with its light, copper malt body as the foundation for stacks on stacks of resinous hop layers: tropical trail mix, light stone fruit, and whiffs of blond tobacco prevail. If your mouth’s not watering yet, check your pulse. The dry finish and moreish linger will have you daydreaming of hop pillows and powdery pillow lines—if you don’t lose your edge. Stay tuned, friends! | IBU: 51 ABV: 5.4%

Available on tour and everywhere Melvin is sold.

Melvin Brewing is psyched to have their hometown sponsored rider, Cam Fitzpatrick in the film. Cam is a family member to Melvin and Jackson Hole’s hometown hero. With a soulful style that combines natural terrain hits and huge air, Cam’s riding skills and great attitude makes him a perfect fit as Melvin’s first sponsored athlete. In addition to Cam, check this all-time crew, also staring in the film: Hans Mindnich, Nicolas Mu¨ller, Mat Scha¨r, Brandon Cocard, Ben Ferguson, Severin Van Der Meer, Judd Henkes, Demetri Bales, Jed Sky, Aspen Weaver, Frank Jobin, Brock Crouch, Red Gerard, Mikkel Bang, and John Jackson.

Whirling in radness overload? Focus! Here’s your gameplan: Get tuned by finding a show near you, drink a Stay Tuned, watch Stay Tuned, go pretend you’re a pro snowboarder, drink more Stay Tuned, repeat.

Peep the trailer here. Full tour schedule here.

10/3 Denver CO Summit Music Hall (North American Premiere) 10/4 Boulder CO Fox Theater

10/5 Silverthorne CO Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

10/6 Aspen CO The Meeting/Belly Up

10/7 Crested Butte CO Crested Butte Performing Arts Center

10/8 Telluride CO Sheridan Opera House

10/9 Durango CO Animas Theater

10/10 Vail CO Shakedown

10/12 San Diego CA QuartYard

10/13 Venice Beach CA Arbor HQ

10/17 Portland OR Clinton Street Theater

10/18 Seattle WA Egyptian Theater with after party and Easy Giant at Vermillion

10/19 Bellingham WA Melvin Brewpub

10/20 Port Angeles WA Bar N9ne

10/21 Bend OR Tower Theater

10/23 Area 241 (Donner Summit)

10/24 Truckee CA Alibi

11/1 Plymouth NH Flying Monkey

11/2 Burlington VT UVM

11/3 Stowe VT Rusty Nail

Melvin Brewing was born in 2009 in the heart of Jackson Wyoming. The Melvin team was on a quest to produce the biggest and baddest West-Coast Style IPAs. Like, true chemists, they experimented on a 30-gallon, then three- barrel brew house system, and developed the award-winning Melvin IPA and 2×4 Imperial IPA. Today, Melvin Brewing has a full-scale brewing facility in Alpine, WY, a brewpub in Bellingham, WA, and astoundingly, more than 40 mouthwatering beer recipes to its name, including a range of hoppy beers and other styles such as ChChCh- Cherry Bomb (Fruit Beer), Killer Bees (Honey Ale), Ruckus (Imperial Stout) and Heyzeus (Mexican Lager). If your beer is not madness, it’s not beer. For the low down on the madness, visit www.melvinbrewing.com.