Melvin Brewing Launches Back In Da Haze Hazy IPA

ALPINE, Wy. — Melvin Brewing is in a groove. An ‘80s-style groove reminiscent of “bring your own cardboard break dancing” to boom boxes on the sidewalk. Only this time it’s a bit hazier and in a can. Back in Da Haze (6.5% ABV and 58 IBUS) drinks like a tropical dreamsicle with hints of pineapple, coconut, and the whole family of island fruits.

Look for Back in Da Haze in 12 ounce six packs, 16 ounce four packs and single 19.2 ounce cans starting Aug. 1 at independent retailers in WY; WA; AK; MT; ID; OR; CA; NV; CO; NE; SD; MA; VT; RI; PA; TX; UT; VA; and Washington, D.C.

Back in Da Haze is an offshoot of Melvin’s ExperiMENTAL series of diverse, cutting-edge beers and features another one of Melvin’s signature can designs by Kelly Halpin.

Melvin Founder Jeremy Tofte gets a little misty-eyed talking about the origins of Back in Da Haze: “Back in da haze of the Thai Me Up (original brewery) days, we were dropping fresh loads of hops into our beers after the boil, and even more in the fermenter. People thought we were crazy: Why would you waste so much money and hops?! Turns out we were making beer from the future. Now they call it ‘cold pooling’ and DDH.”

Times have certainly changed but Melvin is still blasting IPA’s with juicy flavors for the hopheads, now with a bit more haze. Melvin started recipe development for Back in Da Haze with its now-famous Me, Myself & Thai, a New England-style IPA that received a 99 percent rating from Craft Beer & Brewing.

“We decided to tone it down just a touch, and laid down this crushable groove with Sabro, Citra and Mosaic hops, bringing tropical dreamsicle flavors to keep your taste buds dancing,” Tofte says.

In conjunction with the roll out of Back in Da Haze, Melvin is releasing a new line of Back in Da Haze merchandise through its shop and Text-to-Win sweepstakes galore. Look for opportunities to win great prizes like custom coolers from Rovr and your new favorite pair of retro shades from Pit Viper and with custom party shirts in collaboration with Party Shirts International.

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, when founder Jeremy Tofte decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson, WY. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and award-winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2×4 Double IPA and Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at Great American Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened in Alpine, WY, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to win Brewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world class beers on a worldwide tour.