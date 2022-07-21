Medusa Brewing Co. Opens ‘Wild Hare,’ a New Café, Restaurant, and Brewery

HUDSON, Massachusetts – Wild Hare, Medusa Brewing Company’s latest culinary adventure, has just launched a new dinner experience to complement its popular daytime café and brunch offerings. Located in the newly renovated historic Broad Street Mill known as “The Landing”, Wild Hare’s dinner program delivers a cozy and intimate experience, full of elegant and creative dishes from Chef Ryan Boya. Beyond Wild Hare’s kitchen lies a sprawling oak cellar, full of complex, unique beers created by Medusa Brewing Company. Inspired by timeless European beer-making techniques and the desire to explore a closer culinary connection to beer itself, the oak cellar at Wild Hare presents an incredibly unique experience for food and beer lovers.

Open for dinner from 5-10 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Wild Hare is the perfect choice for a weekend date night, celebratory gathering, or a casual night out. The menu features a variety of shareable plates, from cheese and charcuterie boards to dishes such as the signature dish and title track – “Wild Hare”, a delicate, handmade rabbit sausage served with brown ale demi-glace and roasted plums. The intricate flavors of this dish pair seamlessly with Medusa’s Hither & Yon, a Flanders-style Brown Ale that has been aged in wine barrels for 14-months. Guests can finish their meal with fresh espresso drinks or indulge in a dessert beer such as the Bourbon Barrel Aged Archaism, an imperial stout aged for 16-months in fresh Willet Bourbon barrels. From start to finish, Wild Hare provides a very unique and thoughtful dining experience in a space that is stunning.

“Wild Hare is the ultimate adventure for us as beer makers and foodies. Having a place to really explore the edges of modern beer making and culinary heritage at the same time is just so incredibly unique and fulfilling. Every week something new and exciting comes out of the kitchen or the beer cellar.” – Keith Sullivan, Co-Owner

Chef Ryan Boya joined the Wild Hare team with ambitions to build his first culinary program from the ground up. Having cooked with Chef Jason Bond of Bondir (Concord, MA), and later serving as Executive Pastry Chef at Liquid Art House (Boston, MA) alongside award-winning Chef Rachel Klein, and as Pastry Chef at Cafe ArtScience (Cambridge, MA), Chef Ryan begins each day at Wild Hare with fresh, French-inspired pastries and breads as a way of sharing his passion for the art of baking. Breakfast and lunch items are always changing as a reflection of the New England seasons and the kitchen team’s creativity.

Ryan has also cooked at numerous James Beard Foundation events in and around the Boston area, and was a participant in the highly-acclaimed Nantucket Wine & Food festival.

Wild Hare is a part of Medusa Brewing Company, which has seen great success in the community of Hudson with spaces such as the original taproom/brewery on 111 Main Street and the lively outdoor Beer Garden on 1 Houghton Street.

For More Information:

https://www.wildhareofhudson.com