Medalla Light Continues Strong Growth Momentum With Distribution Expansion To Ohio And North Carolina

ORLANDO, Florida – It’s full speed ahead for Medalla Light, Puerto Rico’s award-winning beer, as the brand continues its expansion momentum in North America. The company announced today its market expansion across the state of Ohio and North Carolina, further accelerating its U.S. footprint.

“The Ohio and North Carolina expansion further solidifies Medalla’s strong positioning in the North America beer market,” stated Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer for Medalla Light’s brewing company, Cervecera de Puerto Rico. “Adding our 17th and 18th U.S. distribution market is a defining moment for the brand and for Puerto Rico. It is a testament to Medalla’s positioning as one of the world’s most iconic and beloved beer brands.”

Through a partnership with The House of LaRose, a premier beer and wine distribution company established in 1939, Medalla Light will now be able to reach over 5,200 retail clients in eight counties in Ohio. In North Carolina, Que Chulada, a family-owned and operated beer and wine distribution company located in Raleigh, will be in charge of delivering the award-winning beer to hundreds of and off-site locations.

“We are thrilled to add Medalla Light to our craft portfolio,” said The House of LaRose President, James P. LaRose. “Medalla Light is an iconic beer, with a devoted following. Our team is really excited to hit the ground running and looking forward to getting Medalla into the hands of eager beer retailers and drinkers across the state of Ohio very soon.”

“Medalla Light beer is a phenomenal addition and a seamless fit to Que Chulada portfolio,” stated Licelot Ortiz, owner of the Que Chulada distribution company. “We are truly honored to partner with this iconic brand.”

Medalla Light will be available in 10-ounce cans and 7-once and 12-ounce bottles. Crafted with the highest standards of quality and the world’s finest ingredients, Medalla Light has been recognized internationally on three continents, including the prestigious Monde Selection®.

Medalla Light beer is available for purchase at restaurants, supermarkets, bars, liquor stores, and other retail establishments in the following 18 markets:

Florida Massachusetts Washington D.C. Wisconsin

Connecticut Virginia New York New Hampshire

New Jersey Maryland Rhode Island Tennessee

Pennsylvania Illinois Atlanta North Carolina

Ohio

About MEDALLA LIGHT

Brewed by the sea on the tropical island of Puerto Rico at one of the leading barley-based companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, the iconic Medalla Light Beer was added to Cervecera de Puerto Rico’s portfolio in 1980 as its first-ever light beer. Its name, which means medal in Spanish, was inspired by the Pan-American Games held on the island when it was created. Medalla Light’s reputation for its premium quality and crisp, refreshing taste has quickly become the beer of choice for those seeking a chance to celebrate. Medalla Light has won multiple awards and has earned worldwide recognition at the Monde Selection in Brussels, the North American Beer Awards, and the Australian International Beer Awards.

https://www.medallalight.com