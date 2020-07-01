Medalla Light Beers Adds Distribution in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — For the first time ever, Medalla Light fans and beer enthusiasts in Philadelphia are able to purchase the iconic beer in their hometown. Medalla Light chose to launch in the City of Brotherly Love as it continues to expand throughout Pennsylvania, its eighth U.S. market. The award-winning beer brewed on the tropical island of Puerto Rico will be available in over 600 locations, expanding to 1,500 before the end of the year.

Cervecera de Puerto Rico, which has crafted Medalla Light for 40 years, teamed up with Penn Beer Sales & Service to bring Medalla Light to Pennsylvania, as it continues to grow its market share in the United States. The partnership with the premier family-owned company will add the Keystone State to the growing list of sites currently distributing the award-winning beer. Earlier this month, Medalla Light expanded its footprint to key markets in the northeastern coast, including New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and Massachusetts. The expansion brings the total count of savvy territories serving Medalla Light to eight.

“We are extremely excited to see Medalla Light’s growth in the United States and honored to be partnering with Penn Beer & Sales,” said Jorge Bracero, CMO of Cervecera de Puerto Rico. “Our arrival in Pennsylvania follows the success we’ve seen in Florida and Connecticut and we know sales will continue to expand in the coming months. Beer lovers in Pennsylvania will finally be able to enjoy a refreshing beer that truly embodies summer fun.”

“Penn Beer is thrilled to introduce the impeccable quality and rich heritage of Medalla Light beer to our consumers here in Pennsylvania,” stated Matthew J. Funchion, Owner/CEO of Penn Beer. “As distributors, we take pride in choosing our brewing partners and bringing consumers the products they are demanding, Medalla Light perfectly complements our portfolio.”

Known for its premium ingredients, clean and refreshing taste, Medalla Light is the ideal choice to kick off the summer cookout season. The ultra-versatile beer pairs well with a variety of cuisines and dishes, including the traditional barbecue spread.

Cervecera de Puerto Rico recently added six more tanks, increasing the brewery’s overall output capacity to 90,000 barrels per year. The expansion is part of the beer giant’s 2020 plan, which began earlier this month with the arrival of Medalla Light in New Jersey.

“The expansion of Medalla Light is fueled by consumer demand. At Cervecera de Puerto Rico, we are well-positioned to continue on our rapid growth curve in the United States. The future is bright for Medalla Light” added Bracero.

With 77 calories and 4.2 ABV per 10oz, the popular light beer will be hitting the shelves in 12 and 24 pack cans and with 98 calories and 4.2 ABV per 12oz, will be available in 6 and 24-pack bottles.

Cervecera’s portfolio includes Magna Premium Lager, Silver Key Light Beer, Del Oeste Artisan Beers and Malta India, a popular non-alcoholic malt-based soft drink in the Caribbean.

To stay up-to-date on the latest and learn more about Medalla Light, visit MedallaLight.com and @MedallaLight on Instagram and Twitter.

About Medalla Light

Brewed by the sea on the tropical island of Puerto Rico at one of the leading barley-based companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, the iconic Medalla Light Beer was added to Cervecera de Puerto Rico’s portfolio in 1980 as its first ever light beer. Its name, which means medal in Spanish, was inspired by the Pan-American Games held on the island when it was created. Medalla Light’s reputation for its premium quality and crisp, refreshing taste has quickly become the beer of choice for those seeking a chance to celebrate. Medalla Light has won multiple awards and has earned worldwide recognition at the Monde Selection in Brussels, the North American Beer Awards and the Australian International Beer Awards. For more information about Medalla Light, please visit www.medallalight.com.

About Penn Beer Sales & Service

Established in 1953, Penn Beer is located in the center of Southeast Pennsylvania in Hatfield, PA. The family-owned business is proud to be in partnership with many renowned international and local breweries. Penn Beer is led by a young, dynamic and committed ownership and management team and is widely recognized as the premiere sales and service beverage company in the Southeast Pennsylvania marketplace. World class beer and exciting new brands have positioned Penn to be on the cutting edge of an ever-changing consumer profile. Penn Beer Sales & Service is honored to play an active role in supporting the local community through personal responsibility programs, grass roots community events and support of various social and entertainment activities. “