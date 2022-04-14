Medalla Light Beer Ramps up Distribution, Expands into Illinois

PUERTO RICO – Medalla Light, Puerto Rico’s flagship beer, continues its Midwest expansion and gets ready to conquer a new market, Illinois. Medalla Light makes it easier for the Prairie State’s fans to get their hands on the pride of Puerto Rico, a refreshing, crisp and light beer that embodies the vibrancy of Puerto Rican culture. Medalla Light, which has been on an upward trajectory since its arrival to Florida in 2018, is now available in fourteen (14) markets within Continental U.S., with plans to launch across additional markets in 2022.

“We are committed to bringing new opportunities for beer lovers across the United States to enjoy Medalla Light. The superior light beer experience of our brand combined with the distribution expertise of our partners provides us with the opportunity to embark on new opportunities and leverage our strong East Coast footprint,” stated Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer for Medalla Light’s brewing company, Cervecera de Puerto Rico. “Over the past 40 years, we’ve built a brewery known for producing an outlier beer, a true piece of living heritage. As a result, consumers in Illinois will be able to enjoy an award-winning beer.”

Lakeshore Beverage and Cervecera de Puerto Rico have formed a strategic partnership to distribute the iconic beer throughout the state of Illinois. The distribution company is part of The Hand Family Companies founded in 1949, and known for representing hundreds of the world’s most renowned beverage brands, including Medalla Light’s 10oz can, and 7oz and 12oz bottles.

About Medalla Light

Medalla Light promises to bring a piece of its beloved island to the large population of Puerto Rican’s transplants living in Illinois. According the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, Illinois has the 7th largest Puerto Rican population in the United States with 211,626 Puerto Ricans, comprising 1.6% of Illinois’ almost 12.9 million residents. Puerto Rico’s top-selling beer and ambassador of its vibrant culture, is currently available in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Tennessee.

