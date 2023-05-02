Meanwhile Brewing Co. Launches Rotating Lager and IPA Retail Can Series

AUSTIN, Texas— Meanwhile Brewing Co. announced the launch of their first rotating lager and IPA series in stores around Austin. Kicking off the series, the Vienna Style Lager and Edible Colors West Coast IPA can be found at the locations listed below.

The 5.2% ABV Vienna Style Lager is a highly drinkable style with slight bready and toffee notes that pairs well with bratwurst, spicy chicken wings, venison, fish & chips, and/ or mild pepper jack and gruyere cheeses. Additionally, the Edible Colors West Coast IPA has a 6.8% ABV with flavors of citrus, pineapple, and resin that pairs well with dreamy afternoons, pecan crusted pork chops, potato aligot, and braised greens.

Expect a new style of lager to be rotated every 4-8 weeks and a new style of IPA to be rotated every 4 weeks. The following schedule and locations are below:

Rotating Lagers Schedule

April/May – Vienna Style Lager

June/July – Japanese Rice Lager

August – Blue Corn Lager

September/October – Oktoberfest Lager

October/November – Czech Pilsner

December/ January – Dunkel

Lager Locations

Central Markets: North Lamar, Westgate

H-E-Bs: Congress/Slaughter, Congress/Oltorf, Menchaca, Brodie, Escarpment, Oak Hill, Bee Cave, Far West, Allandale, Hancock, Mueller, Riverside, Lake Austin, E. 7th, and more locations coming soon

Rotating IPA Schedule

April – Glitter & Doom Hazy IPA

May – Edible Colors West Coast IPA

June – Glorious Fiasco Hazy IPA

July – Serial Optimist West Coast IPA

August – Mischievous Intent Hazy IPA

September – Perpetual Trance West Coast IPA

October – Said & Done Hazy IPA

IPA Locations

Sunrise Mini Mart – Anderson Ln

Thom’s Market – Burnet, Spyglass, Barton Springs, Riverside

Royal Blue – Rainy, Red River

Quickie Pickie

East 1st Grocery

MLK Food Store

Beer Geek

South Lamar Wine and Spirits

Whichcraft

Cork and Brew

About Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the every day, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.

