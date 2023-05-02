Meanwhile Brewing Co. Launches Rotating Lager and IPA Retail Can Series

AUSTIN, Texas— Meanwhile Brewing Co. announced the launch of their first rotating lager and IPA series in stores around Austin. Kicking off the series, the Vienna Style Lager and Edible Colors West Coast IPA can be found at the locations listed below.
The 5.2% ABV Vienna Style Lager is a highly drinkable style with slight bready and toffee notes that pairs well with bratwurst, spicy chicken wings, venison, fish & chips, and/ or mild pepper jack and gruyere cheeses. Additionally, the Edible Colors West Coast IPA has a 6.8% ABV with flavors of citrus, pineapple, and resin that pairs well with dreamy afternoons, pecan crusted pork chops, potato aligot, and braised greens.
Expect a new style of lager to be rotated every 4-8 weeks and a new style of IPA to be rotated every 4 weeks. The following schedule and locations are below:
Rotating Lagers Schedule
- April/May – Vienna Style Lager
- June/July – Japanese Rice Lager
- August – Blue Corn Lager
- September/October – Oktoberfest Lager
- October/November – Czech Pilsner
- December/ January – Dunkel
Lager Locations
- Central Markets: North Lamar, Westgate
- H-E-Bs: Congress/Slaughter, Congress/Oltorf, Menchaca, Brodie, Escarpment, Oak Hill, Bee Cave, Far West, Allandale, Hancock, Mueller, Riverside, Lake Austin, E. 7th, and more locations coming soon
Rotating IPA Schedule
- April – Glitter & Doom Hazy IPA
- May – Edible Colors West Coast IPA
- June – Glorious Fiasco Hazy IPA
- July – Serial Optimist West Coast IPA
- August – Mischievous Intent Hazy IPA
- September – Perpetual Trance West Coast IPA
- October – Said & Done Hazy IPA
IPA Locations
- Sunrise Mini Mart – Anderson Ln
- Thom’s Market – Burnet, Spyglass, Barton Springs, Riverside
- Royal Blue – Rainy, Red River
- Quickie Pickie
- East 1st Grocery
- MLK Food Store
- Beer Geek
- South Lamar Wine and Spirits
- Whichcraft
- Cork and Brew
About Meanwhile Brewing Co.
Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the every day, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.
For More Information:
https://www.meanwhilebeer.com/