Meadowlark Brewing Releases Antisocial Media Brut IPA

SIDNEY, Montana — Meadowlark Brewing has just released its third installment in its popular Sipster Series of sessionable, variant IPAs.

Antisocial Media is a dried-out, dry-hopped IPA saturated with Azacca hops and distilled hop oils, giving it bright overtones of citrus and tropical fruits. Pale yellow in appearance with a tight white head the beer delivers an intense citrus aroma and flavor at the front followed by a quick dry finish with no residual hop tackiness. As part of the Sipster Series of session IPAs Antisocial Media is an easy 5.5 percent ABV to allowing ample time to escape from the modern trappings of our screened lives.

Available now across Montana, North Dakota and Western South Dakota in 22 oz. bottles and draught. Be on the lookout for other Sipster beers such as Summer Dress Winterscarf and Skinny Jeans Lumberjack in the same markets.

About Meadowlark Brewing

Meadowlark Brewing is a family-owned and operated brewery known for making high quality and consistent beer since 2014. Meadowlark has garnered a following for not only its year-round offerings but has also cultivated a cult following with it unique seasonal releases. Meadowlark Brewing believes in providing individuals with the inspiration to create and enjoy unique shared experiences in their lives. Enjoy Meadowlark beer!