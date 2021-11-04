Maui Brewing Releases 2022 Brand Calendar

KIHEI, Hawaii – The 2022 Brand Calendar has been released by Maui Brewing Company offering a mix of both new and fan favorite craft beers. The upcoming year’s calendar comprises the full “Brand ‘Ohana” of beverages which includes Maui Hard Seltzer and Kupu Spirits.

The beer calendar includes eight Limited Release beers, with two specialties offered per quarter. Available in six packs beginning in January are Karoshi Rice Lager (Q1), Land of Rainbows Sour (Q2), newly developed Pacific Lite Session IPA (Q3) featuring American and New Zealand hops, and the quaffable Da Hawaii Life Lager (Q4). Four-pack specialties will begin in February and consist of Mosaic Mo’Hazy IPA (Q1) – a new hazy take on fan favorite Mosaic Mo’Betta DIPA which is released semi-annually, the highly-requested Blood Orange Lorenzini DIPA (Q2), Mango Stickee Rice IPA (Q3), and, perfect for the holidays, Red Velvet Nitro Porter (Q4) brewed with cocoa, vanilla, lactose, and red velvet cake. MBC’s year-round favorites consist of Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter, Pau Hana Pilsner, and Pineapple Mana Wheat. The brewery’s Double IPAs, Double Overhead and Mosaic Mo’Betta, will be allocated for six months each, January through June, and July through December, respectively.

The brand’s Maui Hard Seltzer will be rotating their Hapa Pack in the new year. The Hapa Pack consists of six cans each of a beer style and a seltzer flavor. The 2022 pack will have Sunshine Girl Golden Ale and Dragon Fruit Seltzer. Also launched in September ’21, is the brand’s Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade, currently available in 6-packs, with 12-packs available in the new year.

Lastly, the calendar incorporates Kupu Spirits’ award-winning Gin, award-winning White Whiskey, Whiskey Batch #1, and Island Amaro. It also includes Kupu Spirits’ ready-to-enjoy canned cocktail varietals of Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Cola, and Whiskey Ginger.

The MBC Brand ‘Ohana will be at retail and restaurant partners in Hawaii and mainland markets where distribution is available.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.###About Maui Brewing CompanyFounded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

