Maui Brewing Launches Final Limited Release of 2021

KIHEI, Hawaii – As the sun sets on 2021, Maui Brewing Company will re-release Makena Cloud Hazy IPA as its final limited release specialty of the year. The beach-worthy juice bomb is brimming with tangerine and ripe stone fruit character. Makena Cloud is an unfiltered India Pale Ale, hazy pale gold in appearance and checks in at 6.3% ABV. The balanced hop profile of Mosaic, El Dorado, Citra Cryo, and Ekuanot Cryo® hops offer light subtle bitterness with 62 IBUs.

Makena Cloud Hazy IPA is now available at the Maui Brewing Restaurant in Kihei. Soon, the limited release will be offered at restaurant and retail partners in 4-pack cans and draft throughout most markets where Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com