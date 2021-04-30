Maui Brewing Company to Release Pono Life Hazy IPA

Kihei, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company reveals their latest limited release, Pono Life Hazy IPA. The recipe was developed last year in collaboration with Roadhouse Brewing Company of Jackson Hole, WY. The beer truly reflects the spirit of collaboration and the passion for craft beer.  “We’re excited to bring back Pono Life in celebration of our friendship with our Roadhouse Brewing ‘ohana,” stated MBC Founder and CEO Garrett Marrero. “The collaboration was originally brewed in early 2020. This year’s batch celebrates putting last year in the rear view and is a reminder to live the Pono Life.”

Changes to the recipe and can designs were made to be resourceful, adapt to the quality and availability of ingredients, and include a pointed focus on delivering the best beer possible. The fruit-forward hazy India Pale Ale is brewed with local lilikoi and a blend of tropical New Zealand Waimea, El Dorado, and citrusy, floral Citra Cryo hops offering an unfiltered (hazy) pale gold appearance. The aromatic island IPA is bursting with juicy pineapple, mango, and candied tangerine character. Maui Brewing Company’s Pono Life Hazy IPA comes in at 6.6% ABV and 66 IBUs.In celebration, MBC Kihei will be hosting an event, “May the Fourth Be With You”, on May 4th from 5:30-7:30pm with Roadhouse Brewing’s Co-Founders Gavin Fine and Colby Cox. The event will feature both MBC’s and Roadhouse Brewing’s recipes of Pono Life, as well as other Roadhouse Brewing specialties, a Kupu Spirits Whiskey bar, and plenty of grilled and smoked meat options with sides. Scripps will be available for food and beverage.

In addition to MBC locations, Pono Life will be available on draft or in to go 4-packs at select markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be purchased. Not in your area? Visit the website for a listing of online distributors who can send direct to consumers.MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah and Montana.

For More Information:
http://mauibrewing.com

