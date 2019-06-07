Maui Brewing Company Releases Flat White Imperial Coconut Porter

KIHEI, Hawaii – The second of four beers in a series of variations of the award-winning Imperial Coconut Porter, Maui Brewing Company will be releasing Flat White beginning Friday, June 7th in the MBC Kihei Restaurant and Tasting Room. The elegant beer features flavors of dark chocolate, rich coffee, brown sugar, and creamy nougat provided by the Sumatra Tano Batak and Peru El Puno coffee beans and lactose from a collaboration with locally roasted Origin Coffee Roasters.

MBC’s Brewmaster, Kim Brisson-Lutz, states that she is excited to collaborate with local Origin Coffee Roaster, Heather Brisson-Lutz. Kim and Heather have been collaborating coffee beers for years and wanted to adapt Maui Brewing Company’s Imperial Coconut Porter with a play on the classic beverage Flat White using lactose, sugar and fresh roasted coffee. Heather Brisson-Lutz calls Flat White “A delicious duo of coffees that resonate with dark chocolate, tangerine and spice.”

Flat White will be available in 750ml bottles for take-home consumption in specified markets, as well as on draught in each of MBC’s four locations on Maui and Oahu in the weeks following.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.