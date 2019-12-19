Maui Brewing Company Releases Collaboration with Donut Dynamite

KIHEI, Hawaii – As of Friday, December 13th in the MBC Kihei Restaurant and Tasting Room, Maui Brewing Company has released the final beer in a series of variations of the award-winning Imperial Coconut Porter, Haupia Malasada. The decadent beer features notes of sweet coconut and creamy smooth sugar brulee. The beer is brewed in collaboration with local Wailuku favorite, Donut Dynamite.

MBC’s Quality Assurance/Quality Control Supervisor, Greg Knox, says, “Our final Imperial Coconut variation for the year embraces one of the finest island coconut based pastries, the haupia malasada. After eating some, we included actual haupia malasadas from our friends at Donut Dynamite into the brew to create a sweeter, richer, coconut pastry porter. We don’t fault anyone for sharing a bottle for breakfast.”

Each of MBC’s four locations on Maui and Oahu will have the Imperial Coconut Porter Haupia Malasada available on draft and in 750ml bottles for take-home consumption in the upcoming weeks. The beer makes a perfect holiday gift!

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.