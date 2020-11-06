Maui Brewing Company Releases 2021 Brand Calendar

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company released its 2021 production calendar this week and is elated to announce the addition of a new year-round release, Sunshine Girl Golden Ale to the schedule. Sunshine Girl is a light, clean ale with subtle floral and fruity aromas, and has a 4.6% ABV and 28 IBUs. The beer is offered in 12-pack cartons and on draft.

The calendar includes four Limited Release beers that will be available for a brief time in 6-pack cans in most markets. This mix of both new and fan favorite craft beers will roll out on a quarterly basis beginning in January, kicking off with a take on a classic Tiki cocktail is Pineapple Chi Chi Nitro Golden Ale, followed by Two Tickets to Paradise Kettle Sour Saison – a collaboration originally brewed with Crooked Stave of Colorado, summer favorite Maui Lime Lager, and finishing the year with Waimea Red. The calendar also features an ultra-limited series of Hazy India Pale Ales that will be available each quarter in 4-pack cans. Beginning in February and then respectively launched, the series will include Hazy Big Swell – a new take on the flagship Big Swell IPA, Pono Life – a Hazy Lilikoi IPA collaboration brew with Roadhouse Brewing Co. of Wyoming, POG Hazy – a variant of their fan favorite POG IPA, and complete the year with the highly sought after Makena Cloud.

MBC’s year-round beers include Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter, Pau Hana Pilsner, Pineapple Mana Wheat, and Pueo Pale Ale. Locally, Double Overhead Double IPA and Mosaic Mo’Betta Double IPA will share a spot on the calendar for six months each.

Maui Brewing Company’s specialty packages of 750ml bottles of Imperial Coconut Porter and a variety 12-pack carton round out the calendar. Beginning in 2020, a few of the year-round beers including Big Swell IPA and Bikini Blonde Lager also became available and will continue to be available in 12-pack cartons. MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.