Maui Brewing Company Opens Fourth Restaurant

KIHEI, Hawaii– Maui Brewing Company opened its second Oahu restaurant on Jan. 5, 2019 at the Lau Hala Shops, a new retail center in Kailua located at the former Macy’s building. The 6,500 square-foot restaurant brings brewery-to-table dining to life and continues to build upon the innovative, independent spirit of its craft brewing heritage. The open-air, family-friendly restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining and over 20 craft beers on tap.

“Several of our partners call Kailua home,” says Chris Thibaut, CEO of restaurants at Maui Brewing Company, “so we’re honored to be able to open a restaurant here, amongst such a tight knit community. The craft beer way of life is all about that feeling of community and collaboration, and we couldn’t be more excited to apply those passions in our Kailua location.”

“I love that the beauty of Kailua is found not only in its beaches and landscapes, but also by the community’s commitment to each other and to supporting local,” said Garrett Marrero, Founder of Maui Brewing Company. “As a fiercely local company, we connect to that feeling and are looking forward to all of the good times (and craft beers!) we’ll share as neighbors in the Kailua community.”

The menu at the new restaurant was designed by Angela Terry, Maui Brewing Company Menu Director, and is inspired by both island and brewpub favorites. Critically acclaimed chef, Terry Lynch serves as executive chef at Maui Brewing Company, where each dish features items from local, master craftsman as well as in-house, made from scratch elements that emphasize fresh, local ingredients. Executive Chef Lynch has travelled, trained and worked around the world and was most recently an executive chef and partner in the Lettuce Entertain You restaurant group and a restaurant consultant.

The beer list for Maui Brewing Company’s Kailua restaurant includes its flagship line-up of beers: Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Pineapple Mana Wheat, Coconut Hiwa Porter, Double Overhead Double IPA and Pau Hana Pilsner – as well as limited release beers like Lilikoi Saison, Pueo Pale Ale, POG IPA and Shoots Brut. Comrade Crafts – beers made by other craft breweries – including varieties that are not available on draft anywhere else on island, are also featured at this location. All of the Maui Brewing Company beers offered on tap will be available for purchase in growlers and crowlers, which can be enjoyed responsibly outside of the restaurant. This year MBC will also expand its natural soda offerings, and add distilled spirits and canned craft cocktails to the brand.

Maui Brewing Company worked with award-winning WCIT architecture to create a dining experience that is enhanced by a craft industrial design that incorporates both the craft-beer heritage as well as the rich history and landscape of Kailua. The restaurant features two murals by renowned local artist Kamea Hadar.

Maui Brewing Co. Kailua features daily live music and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with Happy Hour from 3:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100 percent in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Waikiki (Oahu) and Kailua (Oahu). MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.