Maui Brewing Adds The Peach State to Its Distribution Footprint

KIHEI, Hawaii— Maui Brewing Company will broaden its distribution footprint to 26 states, partnering with United Distributors of Georgia beginning this month.

MBC fans in Georgia will be able to purchase Maui’s core craft beverages including Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter, Pineapple Mana Wheat, and Sunshine Girl Golden Ale as they are distributed to restaurants and retailers in both draft and cans.

“After successful launches in the border states of Tennessee and Alabama in 2022 and countless requests from our fans in Georgia, we felt the time was right to bring Aloha to the Peach State!” stated Mike Schaa, Division Director – East for Craft ‘Ohana.

While discussing the new market launch with various craft brewing friends, Maui Brewing collaborated with New Realm Brewing of Atlanta on Mahalo Y’All Berliner Weisse, brewed with sweet tea, peach, and mango. Mahalo Y’All is available on draft only with limited distribution.

Look for Maui Brewing craft beverages to hit retailers including, but not limited to, select Kroger stores, Total Wine & More, local independent liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in the area.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com/