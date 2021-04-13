Mast Landing Brewing to Open 2nd Tasting Room at Freeport Crossing in Maine

Freeport, ME — The award-winning, Westbrook-based brewery, Mast Landing Brewing Company, will open a multidimensional, 11,000 square foot space at WS Development’s Freeport Crossing this Summer, 2021. The upcoming opening signals an exciting change for Freeport Crossing as the outdoor property responds to the community’s most current needs and speaks to the future of retail, dining, and entertainment. Mast Landing’s new space will span two floors and be outfitted with a tasting room and a pilot brewing facility, as well as one of the largest event spaces in the area. The news also underlines yet another growth milestone for the established, fast-growing brewery as it adds to its Westbrook tasting room and production facility.

Mast Landing’s two-story home at Freeport Crossing will serve as a year-round destination that showcases small-batch recipes made and offered exclusively at the Freeport location, as well as some of the brewery’s flagship beers. The venue will feature Freeport Crossing’s signature all-glass curtain wall, allowing for tremendous natural light, as well as a spacious outdoor area accessible from a garage door style entrance. The tasting room will prioritize a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, and will accommodate guests with high top tables, comfortable lounge seating, and bar service. The on-site brewing facility will give the Mast Landing production team a chance to experiment and innovate, producing small batch beers exclusively for the Freeport taps, and testing ideas that might be developed into wider-reaching production. The second floor of the facility will freely convert to a 4,000 square foot private event space, one of the largest in the area. In the coming months, Freeport Crossing and Mast Landing will announce a permanent culinary partner, which will occupy the adjacent kitchen space with lunch and dinner menus available in the Mast Landing tasting room daily, along with a catering menu for private events hosted in the second floor space.

WS has watched Mast Landing’s explosive growth with great admiration – the brewery began in 2015 in Freeport, forming in Co-Founder & President Ian Dorsey’s garage and taking its name after the town’s Mast Landing neighborhood. As it has grown, Mast Landing has kept the local community and its broader social impact at its core. Mast Landing has been named among the Brewers Association’s 50 Fastest Growing Small and Independent Breweries in the country. It also has been included on INC Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest growing private companies. A yearly scholarship for Westbrook High School students, and a newly announced partnership with a community solar fund are a few of the ways that Mast Landing has pushed their mission beyond just beer production. Freeport Crossing adds to the reach of the well-known Westbrook brewery and tasting room, which attracts visitors from across the country. It also joins Mast Landing’s 2019 expansion into a separate 20,000 square foot facility in Westbrook, designed exclusively for brewing and packaging beer.

“Mast Landing Brewing Company has established itself as one of New England’s most creative and exciting breweries, quickly becoming synonymous with Maine’s renowned beer culture. We are beyond thrilled to welcome this special brand to Freeport, and we are confident that this will be a destination in and of itself, attracting beer enthusiasts, Maine locals, and tourists from across the country. We are so proud to have Mast Landing serve as an anchor to the property as we diversify our offerings with a mix of innovative companies, restaurants, and retail tenants,” says Nick Margitza, Director of Leasing, WS Development.

“Expanding to Freeport is an exciting opportunity, not only to grow the connections that we’ve been building over the past five years, but also to make our mark in the town where we first dreamt up the idea for Mast Landing. Whether in Westbrook, Freeport, or one of the many towns we’ve visited through this unpredictable journey, we’ve always sought out creativity and authenticity. Working with WS Development, we found a great environment in which to continue writing the Mast Landing story,” adds Ian Dorsey, President & CEO of Mast Landing Brewing Company.

Freeport Crossing plays an integral role in the retail landscape of historic Freeport, Maine, which attracts millions of tourists and shoppers who seek out the historic, coastal town as they visit L.L.Bean’s flagship store and a myriad of outlet shops and local boutiques. Freeport Crossing is located one mile from downtown Freeport. With immediate access from RT1 and I-295, it is just 20 minutes north of Portland and two hours north of Boston. Freeport Crossing is located at 200 Lower Main St, Freeport, ME 04032.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 20 million square feet of existing space and an additional five million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, or for leasing inquiries, please call Nick Margitza, 207-660-2114.

About Mast Landing Brewing Company

Mast Landing Brewing Company was founded in the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and creativity. Since opening in 2015, the brewery has showcased their beers at festivals across the country and internationally, shared them with new fans in the Northeast, and poured them for countless locals and visitors at their inaugural tasting room in Westbrook, Maine. The team focuses on brewing the highest quality beers while also using their independence and socially conscious mindset to support the local community and industry