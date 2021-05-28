Mason’s Brewing Releases Four New Beers And One Old Favorite For 5th Anniversary

BREWER, Maine – Mason’s Brewing will raise a glass to their five year anniversary by releasing four brand new beers — and the return of an old favorite. The riverfront brewery is celebrating their anniversary with the new beer releases, menu specials, and a fireworks display on Saturday night over the Penobscot River.

“We are thrilled about everything this weekend represents,” said Chris Morley, founder and CEO, Mason’s. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team for staying positive and plugging away as we dealt with the slow-down that everyone in our industry experienced to some extent during the pandemic. But we are open, we’re cranking, and we’re ready to celebrate five years at Mason’s with all our customers and friends.”

The new and unique beers available this weekend will bolster an already-diverse menu. The anniversary releases include a blueberry sour, two barrel-aged beers: (one is a cinnamon maple stout and the other is a raspberry maple stout, both aged in maple barrels), and a new version of The Professor, a recently-released plum sour. This version has been aged in Hipster Whiskey barrels. The celebratory weekend will also feature the return of one of the brewery’s original beers: a Rogen Bier, which is a German-style Rye beer clocking in at 5% ABV.

Mason’s Brewing is located in the aptly-named Brewer, Maine. It rests on the Penobscot River, directly across from the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, an open-air amphitheater with performances that can be easily heard from Mason’s outdoor seating area. They operate a full-scale restaurant serving smoked wings, salads, and pizzas — ranked the best in the Bangor area in a recent contest held by the Bangor Daily News.

“This is the perfect place and the perfect time to kick off summer,” continued Morley, speaking of the Brewer/Bangor area. “We’re right on the river with great beer and food, close to a casino and concert venue, and we’re less than an hour from Bar Harbor and the ocean — depending on the traffic, of course. There’s something in this part of Maine for everyone.”

About Mason’s Brewing Company

Mason’s is a small 20bbl Brewery and Beer Hall located on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine. Mason’s takes pride in creating the perfect beer with precision, hard work, and quality ingredients. The name Mason’s was derived from John Mason, a sailor and colonizer who mapped and discovered the early waterways of Maine. Our Beer Hall is open 7 days a week and features a craft kitchen with a full menu.

For More Information:

https://masonsbrewingcompany.com