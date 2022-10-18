Maryland Farms Join Forces with UMD and Flying Dog to Create Field Notes Pale Ale

FREDERICK, Maryland – Frederick’s Flying Dog Brewery and the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources (UMD AGNR) have worked with two Maryland farmers to put even more homegrown ingredients into the brewery’s annual Field Notes Pale Ale. Since its launch six years ago, Flying Dog has brewed Field Notes as part of its long-running agriculture project with UMD AGNR, and in 2022, farmers from Carroll County and Harford County contributed wheat and barley to now pack this beer with natural cereal grains from Maryland.

Field Notes Pale Ale, at 5.6% ABV, is a crisp and refreshing fall beer that pairs perfectly with weekends spent cheering on the Terps. Brewed with hops harvested at UMD’s Agricultural Experiment Station in Keedysville, MD, and for the first time ever, locally sourced wheat from Panora Acres in Manchester, MD and barley malt from Chesapeake Malting Co. in Havre De Grace, MD, this beer could not be more Maryland.

There are no test brews for Field Notes, it is a one-time shot to see what notes come through, and Flying Dog is thrilled with this year’s result. Field Notes’ hops – Vojvodina, Glacier, Comet, Chinook, Sorachi Ace and Amalia – shine brightly and perfectly complement and balance the beer’s toasted grains.

“One of things we love about this long-term project with UMD is that it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on beer-centric agriculture and help revolutionize opportunities for local producers within the industry,” said Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery. “We feel very lucky that we get to work on a project where we can reinvest in Maryland, spark an appreciation for the agriculture industry and take these high-quality crops from the farm to your fridge.

Flying Dog and UMD AGNR began working on the future of beer-centric agriculture in Maryland in 2015, with a goal of gathering research and laying the groundwork for a commercially viable hop producing industry in the state that mirrors the success of hop growing ventures in the Pacific Northwest. Alongside this project, a new fermentation science major was developed at UMD AGNR which will prepare students for careers in fermentation industries including beer and other beverages, but also food, dairy and biotechnology.

For Field Notes’ 2022 release, UMD Extension Program Principal Agent Bryan Butler connected Flying Dog with two local farmers who were eager to participate in this delicious agricultural project.

“We took a big step forward this year by incorporating local wheat and barley into the beer,” said Bryan Butler, Principal Agent in Agriculture and Food Systems at the University of Maryland Extension Program. “Now that we’ve begun to engage local producers, my hope is that down the road we can create more of a model where other breweries might be able to form meaningful collaborations with local producers and use more local ingredients in their beers.”

Panora Acres, Inc. is a family owned & operated grain and beef farm located in Carroll County, MD. Owned by the Sellers family since 1888, the farm grows a soft red Durum wheat that is usually used to make pretzels and other snack foods.

“Everyone likes beer, and it’s a different type of product than we normally work on so being involved in this project is really exciting,” said Harry Sellers, Co-owner of Panora Acres. “Being able to walk into a store and see a product on shelves that was made by crops you harvested is a really amazing feeling, and the fact that the product is really good beer just adds another layer of fun.”

Hopkins Farm, where the Chesapeake Malting Co. is located, was started in 1920 as a dairy farm in Harford County, MD. Four generations later, the Hopkins family still owns and farms the land which has grown to include grains, produce and even beer made at their own on-site brewery. This year’s barley harvest was a variety called Violetta, and the Hopkins family, who value supporting local farms, hope to continue to provide barley to local breweries.

“There’s a lot of potential within Maryland’s agricultural industry to grow new products and new varieties, so it’s really cool that a brewery as big as Flying Dog is putting so much time and energy into working with local farms,” said Aaron Hopkins, Brewmaster and Co-Owner of Hopkins Farm Brewery and Chesapeake Malting Co. “We’re thrilled to be involved in a project that raises awareness for local farms and instills Maryland pride in its consumer.”

Field Notes Pale Ale is available now exclusively in the State of Maryland in 6-packs of 12oz bottles. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to find a store near them.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As the 35th largest craft brewery in the U.S., Flying Dog has a reputation for brewing premium beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles out of our home base in Frederick, MD. From hop-heavy favorites like The Truth Imperial IPA and Double Dog Double IPA to left-of-the-dial best sellers like Kujo Cold Brew Coffee Porter and Dead Rise Old Bay Summer Ale – we take pride in challenging the status quo. Our brand is built on the gospel of Gonzo, drawing inspiration from Hunter S. Thompson’s relentless truth seeking and Ralph Steadman’s provocative drawings. In the true gonzo spirit, when authoritarians have tried to censor our creativity, we’ve gone to Federal court defending our right to free speech and expression and won. At Flying Dog, we challenge conformity, embrace the weird, and encourage you to Cut The Leash and reclaim your independence.

