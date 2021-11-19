Maryland Breweries Raise $4K for Pink Boots Society

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Women are continuing to make huge strides in the craft beer industry, now owning nearly a quarter of breweries in the United States.

Inspired by women trailblazers, members from the Pink Boots Society Greater Maryland chapter, got an idea for their next beer collaboration. Through beer launches and events, the non-profit organization assists, inspires and encourages women professionals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

Together, Pink Boots co-leaders including Rachel Bradley of DuClaw Brewing Company, Amethyst Tymoch, Judy Neff of Checkerspot Brewing, and Nicki Sener of Ten Eyck Brewing, decided to put a modern twist on a common phrase by launching ‘Tits Up!’ a New England-style India Pale Lager, crafted with grapefruit, apricot, hibiscus, and citrus flavors.

Every member played an integral part in the development and creative direction of the beer, with Tymoch managing local events; Neff leading the recipe development; and Bradley, who handled marketing support and design.

“For this collaboration, we wanted to send a clear message that would serve as a reminder to stand up straight and proceed with confidence in the face of adversity. To speak your mind on what matters most, free of fear and self-doubt. Especially when it comes to advancing in your career,” said Bradley, marketing manager for DuClaw.

The launch is timely, as the industry continues to navigate equity and sexual harassment issues, including a recent #MeToo reckoning, which was sparked by Brienne Allan, who was increasingly frustrated by sexist comments at work. In response, she launched Instagram account @ratmagnet, a space where women in beer are welcome to share their anonymous stories of sexual harassment. She also launched the Brave Noise project, which promotes inclusive and safe environments for women.

The ‘Tits Up!’ project has raised $4K, which will be distributed equally to the Pink Boots Society Greater Maryland and the national chapter, with funds supporting scholarships for women in craft beer to advance their education or gain training certificates.

‘Tits Up!’ is light-bodied and offers a 7% ABV that is now available in 16oz cans and on draft at select locations throughout DuClaw’s footprint of 24 states and DC.

