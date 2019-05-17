March First Brewing Releases Peach Apricot Cider

CINCINNATI — March First Brewing and Cincinnati’s May Festival have teamed up to create a special edition peach apricot cider to celebrate the May Festival series of concerts running from May 17 – May 25. The May Festival celebrates the most intimate and personal of instruments— the human voice. They tell stories of our shared humanity through the enveloping sound of a hundred voices and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Join them for the 2019 May Festival season at Music Hall, which explores the Great Beyond.

“When The May Festival approached us to see if we were interested in collaborating with them on an official cider for their concert series we were honored,” March First Brewing representative Josh Engel said. “To say that we are excited to work with some super talented people is simply an understatement. We think our peach apricot cider will compliment the sounds and ideas thatThe May Festival brings very nicely. We’re eager for everyone to try it!”

The May Festival and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra join Aglamesis Bro’s Ice Cream, Holtman’s Donuts and Air Heads candy who have all collaborated on ciders with March First Brewing.

You will be able to purchase the special May Festival Cider at Music Hall for the concerts, at the March First Brewing taproom on East Kemper Rd. in Sycamore Township and in select retailers around the city.

You can find more information about The May Festival concerts, dates, and times on their official website mayfestival.com

About March First Brewing

March First Brewing is Cincinnati’s only brewery, cidery and distillery. Founded on March 1, 2016 and based in Sycamore Township, Ohio, our name pays homage to the great state of Ohio, founded March 1, 1803. We specialize in “drinkable” craft beer, cider, and spirits, and proudly brew, distill and bottle in Cincinnati, Ohio. We admittedly do not follow popular trends or industry norms, and it is in precisely this that makes us delightfully unpredictable. Our products can be found throughout the state of Ohio and northern Kentucky. Follow March First Brewing on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.