Mamitas Tequila & Soda Launches Hard Seltzer Line

CHICAGO– Mamitas Tequila & Soda, a hard seltzer made with 100% real tequila, brings a refreshing twist to canned cocktails. It debuts with four classic tequila and soda flavors; Lime, Paloma, Pineapple and Mango and is hitting shelves in adventure ready four packs at select retail and alcohol delivery partners nationwide.

As the tequila, hard seltzer and ready-to-drink categories continue to grow, Mamitas comes at the perfect time. Instead of just joining the movement, Mamitas decided it was time for consumers to put down their sugar-brewed seltzers and crack open real tequila. This is the first ready-to-drink tequila seltzer with four unique flavors. Each gluten-free, 12 oz. can has only 95 calories while still upholding 5% ABV. With every sip, Mamitas keeps a light and refreshing taste while staying authentic to iconic tequila cocktails that have inspired bartenders for decades. But this time, leave the shaker at home.

“At Phusion we’re always looking to craft innovative products that people are calling for and we’ve had our eye on the exploding tequila category for some time.” said Jaisen Freeman, Co-founder at Phusion Projects LLC. “With tequila now trending as a better for you spirit, we carefully crafted Mamitas to elevate the hard seltzer category. Mamitas complements an active lifestyle and doesn’t sacrifice taste. Creating Mamitas was a no brainer for us”

MAMITAS HARD SELTZER SPECS:

Real Tequila

95 Calories

5% alcohol by volume

4 packs of 4 classic tequila flavors – Lime, Paloma, Pineapple and Mango

12 oz. cans

“Mamitas is the perfect addition to the Phusion portfolio. Following our recent and successful launch of Basic Hard Seltzer, we’re continuing to build a cooler full of hard seltzers that anyone would be proud to supply their gatherings with,” added Jeff Wright, Co-founded at Phusion Projects. “The unique packaging, vibrant colors and classic tequila and soda flavors make Mamitas a standout in the category. We can’t wait to see people enjoying it this summer and beyond.”

For more information on Mamitas and purchase locations please visit www.DrinkMamitas.com and follow along at @DrinkMamitas.

About Mamitas Tequila & Soda

Blending our love for originality, hard seltzer and tequila — Mamitas was born. Our desire is to bring on a fresh take to the seltzer category. Inspired by our favorite flavors of Lime, Paloma, Pineapple and Mango, our ready to drink cocktails are made with real tequila and sparkling water. At just 95 calories, 5% ABV, gluten-free and less than a gram of sugar, you can now bask in the prime of your life without regrets. Follow & Find Us: @DrinkMamitas and DrinkMamitas.com/locator

About Phusion Projects

Established in 2005 Phusion Projects is a global alcoholic beverage company with presence in over 40 countries, employing 250+ worldwide and housing a portfolio of brands including Mamitas Tequila & Soda, Four Loko, Basic Seltzer, Basic Vodka, Hard Frescos, Moksato Life, Earthquake and Not Your Father’s Bourbon. Phusion always has and will always be looking to find the next big thing for drinkers. While Four Loko will always be the core of who we are, we’ve also partnered with brands such as SWISH Beverages (White Girl Rosé) and Not Your Father’s Root Beer.

For More Information:

https://drinkmamitas.com/