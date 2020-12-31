Maltese Brewing Releases Signal One Challenge v2.0, Claims to be World’s Hottest Beer

Fredericksburg, Virginia — Maltese Brewing Company today announced Signal One Challenge v2.0, a new beer laying claim to “World’s Hottest”. Signal One is Maltese’s flagship Pineapple IPA infused with 2 pounds of Carolina Reaper chiles (the world’s hottest peppers, according to Guinness) from Chattanooga Pepper Company per barrel, offering a new way for beer lovers and chile heads alike to see if they have what it takes to drink 10 ounces of 400,000+ Scoville Heat Unit elixir in 10 minutes, get their name and picture on the wall, and win an “I Survived the World’s Hottest Beer” t-shirt.

“I’m quite confident that Signal One Challenge v2.0 is the hottest beer ever brewed,” says Ray Parrish, co-owner & General Manager at Maltese Brewing. “The original Signal One had its share of victims, but the new version is significantly hotter and will be a brutal test for all comers. I’ve been in contact with the folks at Guinness World Records and an analytical chemical assay of the beer and ‘official’ recognition as being the hottest ever brewed will follow early in the new year.”

Signal One Challenge v2.0 takeaways include:

Hottest beer ever brewed

Incorporation of 2,000,000 Scoville Heat Unit (SHU)

Carolina Reaper chiles from Chattanooga Pepper Company

Final heat of 400,000+ SHU, to be analytically verified by Guinness World Records in 2021

Finish 10 ounces in 10 minutes to claim eternal glory and an “I Survived the World’s Hottest Beer” t-shirt

Signal One Challenge v2.0 will be available starting January 1, 2021, at $12 per 10 ounce attempt. For more information on Signal One Challenge v2.0, visit www.maltesebrewing.com.

About Maltese Brewing Company

Founded in Fredericksburg, Virginia, by two firefighters in 2015, Maltese Brewing Company has established itself as a premiere Virginia brewery, garnering several handfuls of gold, silver, and bronze medals in state and regional brewing competitions, including two Beer Army Beer Wars gold medals for its flagship Barnfire Saison. It continues to be a leader in the industry with such renowned releases as Tupac Sha’more imperial stout, Salted Caramel Porter, and the “Dad Bod” series of hazy double IPAs.